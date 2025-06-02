Patrick Agyemang scores as Charlotte FC outclass Toronto FC

Patrick Agyemang sealed a strong 2-0 away win for Charlotte FC against Toronto FC on Saturday night in Round 17 of Major League Soccer.

The American-Ghanaian striker, who played the full 90 minutes, was a constant threat up front and got his reward in stoppage time. After a quick counter, Agyemang calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner to send the travelling fans wild and cap off a brilliant performance.

Earlier in the second half, Pep Biel opened the scoring in the 56th minute, finishing from close range after a sharp assist from Liel Abada.

Despite Toronto having 53% possession, they struggled in front of goal, managing just seven shots and failing to convert their only big chance. Charlotte, on the other hand, created six big chances and looked dangerous throughout.

The win marks Charlotte FC’s third victory over Toronto FC in their head-to-head meetings, matching Toronto's own tally.

Agyemang now has six goals in 16 appearances this season. Charlotte FC next face Philadelphia Union on June 14th.