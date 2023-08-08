Patrick Agyemang scores to power Charlotte FC into quarter-finals of Leagues Cup against Messi's Inter Miami

Ghanaian youngster, Patrick Agyemang climbed off the bench to inspire Charlotte FC to a comeback win against Houston Dynamo and progress on the MLS Leagues Cup.

Agyemang, who was replaced Ashley Westwood in the 72nd minute, scored the leveller for Charlotte with ten minutes remaining.

The host had been trailing to an early strike from Corey Baird before the introduction of the Ghanaian sensation in the second half.

Four minutes after Agyemang's strike, Houston conceded again through an own goal from Micael.

Agyemang repaid coach Christian Lattanzio's faith in him after he was named in the squad for the round of 16 clash, having won the MLS Next Pro player of the month.

Charlotte FC will next travel to Miami to face Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami side following their victory over Dallas FC.

Compatriot and MLS veteran Harrison Afful was an unused substitute last night.