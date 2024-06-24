Patrick Agyemang's brace sinks Philadelphia Union in MLS

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang netted a second-half brace as Charlotte FC defeated Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer.

The US-born Ghanaian opened the scoring with a flying header after 56 minutes before adding his second seven minutes later with an incredible solo effort.

Having ended the first half goalless, the 23-year-old headed home from a Jere Uronen cross 11 minutes into the second half.

Seven minutes later, he picked a long pass from Liel Abada before hitting a quick stepover and firing past the Philadelphia goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

Agyemang was replaced with 18 minutes remaining by Iuri Tavares as the Ghanaian ended his night as the Man of the Match.

His second goal against Philadelphia Union has been nominated for Goal of the Week.

The former RI Rams player has now netted five goals and delivered two assists in 19 matches in the MLS this season, as Charlotte climbed to fourth in the Eastern Conference table.