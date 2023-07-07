Patrick Akoto backs Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku's re-election bid

Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto, in a show of unwavering support, has firmly thrown his weight behind the incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, ahead of the upcoming elections in October.

Okraku, who assumed office in 2019, has been a figure of both praise and criticism during his first tenure. Despite the recent tournament failures of the national team, his leadership can also be credited with the U-20 team's triumphant victory in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2021, and qualification to the World Cup in 2022 after missing out on the Russia tournament in 2018.

Describing Okraku as the "poster boy of our time" and a blessing to Ghanaian football, Akoto expressed his belief that the GFA President was the right person to guide the nation's football affairs. He compared Okraku to his predecessor, Mr. Nyantakyi, suggesting that Okraku was a close second to him in terms of visionary leadership.

"Kurt is blessed and second God-sent after Mr. Nyantakyi and will continue to steer the affairs of our game," Akoto confidently declared during an interview on Light FM. "An unimaginable greater number of football people love him and want him to continue to lead."

The endorsement from Akoto Head highlights the widespread support Okraku enjoys within the football community. However, the upcoming elections are expected to be fiercely contested, with George Afriyie, the runner-up in the 2019 elections, announcing his intention to challenge Okraku for the presidency.