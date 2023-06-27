Patrick Akoto chairs Communication Committee for Medeama's CAF Champions League campaign

Medeama SC have appointed Patrick Akoto as the chairman of a five-member Communication Committee in preparation for their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Akoto, the club's Head of Communication, will work alongside his capable colleagues James Bawa Anderson, Bismark Karikari, Nana Effah Asare, and Jawad Madugu Ango.

The primary objective of the committee is to develop and maintain an effective communication strategy as Medeama prepares for their participation in Africa's prestigious inter-club competition.

As Ghana's representative in the CAF Champions League, the Yellow and Mauve team earned their spot after securing the Premier League title in the previous season.

Medeama's historic league triumph marked their first-ever championship win, and they are now focused on a busy 2023/24 campaign that encompasses both domestic and international competitions.

The club aim to make a significant impact on both the local and international stages as they compete against some of Africa's top football clubs.