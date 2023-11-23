Patrick Akoto: Medeama communications director optimistic ahead of CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly

Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto admits Saturday’s match against Al Ahly will be difficult but believes the Ghanaian champions will play a great match in Cairo.

Medeama, making their debut in the CAF Champions League, are set to face the record-holding champions in their first group stage match on November 25. Despite Al Ahly being the favourites, Medeama have demonstrated prowess with victories over Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants Horoya AC in the competition's preliminary round.

While Medeama have faced challenges domestically this season, they approach the clash with Al Ahly with confidence. Akoto, in an interview with Egyptian media upon the team's arrival, expresses the honour of playing against Al Ahly and sees it as an opportunity to showcase their team on a continental and global stage.

He said, "Of course, facing Al-Ahly will be very difficult because it will be against the most successful and best club in Africa. It is a real honour to play against Al-Ahly and an opportunity for us to showcase our team in front of the good people of Egypt and the rest of the African continent and the world."

"We will play a great match against Al-Ahly, even though they are the first team nominated to win the title. But we are also the champions of Ghana, and we will need to prove that on Saturday."

Despite being placed in a formidable group with Yanga SC from Tanzania and reigning Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, Medeama is determined to make a mark in the competition.

Akoto reveals the team's ambitious goals, stating, "We are a young but ambitious Ghanaian team. We want to qualify for the knockout stage, but we also realize that we are in a very difficult group, especially in the presence of Al-Ahly, the best club in Africa."

He concludes, "Playing against Al-Ahly, Chabab Belouizdad, and Young Africans will not be easy. We are the lowest-ranked team in our group, so we have all respect and appreciation for them. In the end, we want to qualify for the next round, so we must work very hard to achieve our goal."

Medeama's match against Al Ahly is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm Ghana time.