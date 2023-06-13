Patrick Akoto on cloud nine after Medeama’s historic Ghana Premier League triumph

Medeama SC's Communications Director Patrick Akoto is filled with joy and excitement after witnessing his club make history.

Medeama secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tamale City on Sunday. The entire Medeama community, including Akoto, has been elated, celebrating this monumental achievement.

Since joining as Communications Director, Akoto has been fortunate to witness Medeama's success firsthand, including their triumphs in the Ghana FA Cup on two occasions and the Ghana Super Cup. However, winning the league title has been the ultimate highlight, adding the cherry on top of their recent accomplishments.

For Akoto, Medeama is more than just a club; it is like a family to him. From day one, he has felt welcomed and embraced by the Tarkwa-based club.

This victory is not only a testament to the efforts of owner Moses Armah, the board of directors, players, and supporters but also a personal triumph for Akoto himself. His loyalty and commitment to the club's progress have been unwavering.

Having dedicated countless hours to the club's cause, the Medeama family now sets their sights on making a strong impact in continental competitions.

Despite this historic success, they are determined not to rest on their laurels and will continue to work hard to achieve even more in the future.

However, for now, they deserve to revel in their accomplishments and celebrate in any way they choose.