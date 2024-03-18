Patrick Akoto takes helm as new Senior Manager for GFA Communications Unit

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Patrick Akoto as the new Senior Manager for their Communications Unit, effective immediately.

Akoto, who previously served as the Director of Communications for Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama SC since 2016, is expected to utilize his extensive experience to enhance the GFA's communication strategies and increase transparency.

Throughout his career, Akoto has demonstrated a knack for positioning clubs as prominent brands within the football community, and his time at Medeama SC was no exception.

He has also held various positions in journalism, including working with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Ghana's premier football website, Ghanasoccernet.

In addition to Akoto's appointment, Tophic Abdul Kadir has also joined the GFA Communications Team as a Senior Manager.

Kadir boasts an impressive background in education and journalism, having covered major international tournaments like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

Kadir's experience extends beyond journalism; he has served as the General Manager of BYF Academy, which is now known as Nations FC.

Moreover, he has made significant contributions to the Division One League Board.

These strategic hires aim to bolster the GFA's communications capabilities and encourage more substantial engagement with key stakeholders.

Both appointees possess distinguished track records and diverse skill sets that are sure to benefit the Association's mission to promote and advance Ghanaian football domestically and internationally.