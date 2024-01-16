Patrick Akoto takes the helm as head of Ghana Has Talent Committee

Medeama SC's Director of Communications, Patrick Akoto, has been appointed to lead the prestigious Ghana Has Talent Committee.

This committee will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the national Division Two Super Cup, an event that promises to bring together the best Division Two clubs from across the regions onto a singular, thrilling platform.

The Division Two Super Cup is not merely a competition but a stepping stone for champions emerging from regional Division Two Leagues. It is designed to serve as a preparatory ground, honing the skills and capabilities of these talented teams as they gear up for the highly anticipated Access Bank Division One League.

With an illustrious 15-year career in football administration, Akoto is well-versed in the intricacies of media management and communications within the sporting realm.

His journey in the football landscape includes notable stints with Choice FM and Rite Multimedia before assuming the role of Managing Editor at Ghanasoccernet.

A distinguished alumnus of Accra Academy and the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Akoto brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the sports industry.

The committee's leadership extends beyond Akoto, as Stephen Appiah, the General Manager of PAC Academy, assumes the role of Vice Chairman.

Supported by a dynamic team, including Edem Kofi Ansah, Kelvin Aboagye, and Mohammed Iddi, the committee is poised to usher in a new era of football excellence in Ghana.

This strategic initiative not only underscores Ghana's commitment to fostering football talent at the grassroots level but also positions the Division Two Super Cup as a cornerstone in the nation's football development.