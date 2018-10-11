Patrick Asmah scores again as Senica FK thrash Horne Oresany in Slovak Cup

Ghanaian defender Patrick Asmah was on target again for Senica FK as they walloped lower-tier side Horne Oresany in the Slovakian Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

Asmah, who opened his scoring account for the Štadión FK Senica outfit in their 2-2 stalemate with Slovan Bratislava in the top-flight division over the weekend, netted again on Wednesday against Horne Orensany.

Frank Castaneda fetched the opener with just three minutes on the clock before a brace from Diego Cuadros, Jean Deretti and another one from Castaneda put Senica FK 5-0 ahead in the first stanza.

Asmah registered his name on the scoresheet on the 70th minute before a double from Deretti and Castaneda completed an 11-0 win for the visitors.

The former Ghana youth star joined Senica FK on a season-long loan in the summer from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.