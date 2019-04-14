Patrick Asmah scores for FK Senica in Slovakian Super Liga playoffs win

Ghana youth international Patrick Asmah scored for FK Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra in the Slovakian Super Liga playoff on Saturday.

The on-loan winger found the back of the net in the 25th minute to double their lead after Carlos Silveira Da Graca had given them an 8th minute lead.

It was his second goal of the season in 16 league appearances.

Asmah was replaced in the 85th minute after goals from Sofian El Moudane and Frank Andersson gave them the points.

He is owned by Italian Serie A side Atalanta.