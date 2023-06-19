Patrick Kpozo delighted to make Black Stars debut, blames poor pitch for Madagascar draw

Sheriff Tiraspol left-back, Patrick Kpozo has shared his excitement after finally making his Black Stars debut in the game against Madagascar.

The former Inter Allies player started and lasted the entire duration as the West African giants were held to a goalless draw in Antananarivo.

Ghana will have to get a positive result in the game against the Central African Republic in September to qualify for AFCON 2023.

Kpozo remains confident ahead of the final Group E game while he expressed delight in representing the country at senior level.

"Very happy to have made my debut for the national team. Dreams come true. This isn’t what we wanted. Played on bad surface and difficult to play. Next game we will surely put a smile on the face of Ghanaians," he wrote on Facebook.

Kpozo, who was part of the team in March when Ghana faced Angola in back-to-back matches, was given the chance to start against the Barea of Madagascar following the absence of regulars Abdul Rahman Baba and Gideon Mensah.

Baba wasn't invited for this fixture as he continues to nurse an injury he has been carrying since February.

Mensah was handed an invitation and reported to camp but had to be excused due to an injury he is nursing.

Kpozo is having a good time in his career, making 24 appearances in all competitions for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol this season.