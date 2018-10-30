Patrick Razak pens emotional message to Hearts of Oak after AC Horoya switch

Patrick Razak has scribbled a heart-warm message to Hearts of Oak after finalizing a switch to Guinean giants AC Horoya.

The diminutive wideman signed a three-year deal with AC Horoya last month.

The former Utrecht Academy star took to his Facebook wall to thank the Phobians and their teeming supporters.

“Thank you to all my previous clubs:Thank you to all the players that I have shared the football pitch with, the coaches and support staff for their endless of hours of support, and most importantly thank you to the fans”.

“To my Darling club, Accra Hearts of Oak, thank you for believing in me and given me the opportunity to exhibit the talent God has given me.The management, playing body and the fans.I say thank you all”.

Razak added that; “This is not the end of my career but the next stage of my career with Horoyo AC”.

Razak joined Hearts of Oak in the 2015/16 season where he won the [email protected] cup with Accra Hearts of Oak in 2017 by scoring in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.