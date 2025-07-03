GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Patrick Razak set to miss President’s Cup clash against Kotoko amid exit rumours

Published on: 03 July 2025
Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak will not be available for the much-anticipated President’s Cup showdown against rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The pacey attacker has not trained with the team throughout the week, raising serious questions about his future with the Phobians.

Sources close to the club indicate that Razak could be on his way out, with internal discussions ongoing over his next move.

His absence comes as a blow to Hearts of Oak, who are looking to make a statement in the fixture under new head coach Didi Dramani.

Razak, who has had multiple spells with the club, now appears to be nearing the end of his time in Accra as transfer talks heat up behind the scenes.

