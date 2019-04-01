Patrick Twumasi features for the first time since January as Alaves lost to Atletico Madrid

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi played for the first time since January for Deportivo Alaves in their 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The striker climbed off the bench in the 73rd minute to replace Jonathan Calleri, with his side down by three goals.

Ironically, his arrival found fortune for compatriot Thomas Partey on the other side, who scored a stunning goal to seal victory for the Rojiblancos.

Despite coming on late in the game, the former Astana marksman produced an eye-catching performance which could hand him a spot in the next game against Sevilla.

His fellow Ghanaian teammate, Mubarak Wakaso also came off the bench in the 68th minute to replace Tomas Pina.

Spanish international Saul Niguez opened the scoring for the Rojiblancos in the 5th minute before Diego Costa doubled the lead six minutes later.

Despite the home side starting the second stanza more determined, Diego Simeone’s men put the game beyond them courtesy Alvaro Morata’s 59th-minute goal.

The best goal of the match was saved for the last as Partey controlled a superb low pass from Koke on the edge of the area, he made a yard before firing a wonderful strike into the top corner via the woodwork.