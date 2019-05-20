Patrick Twumasi grateful for successful debut season at Deportivo Alaves

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi is grateful for a "successful and unforgettable season" in his debut campaign in Spain with Deportivo Alaves.

Twumasi, who joined the La Liga side from Astana last summer on a four year deal, played 11 times but could not score as the season ended on Saturday.

Despite his struggles in Spain, the 25 year old was pleased with his output for the campaign and hopes to bounce back next season.

“I thank God for a successful and unforgettable Season so far and to my wife with her words of encouragement throughout the journey, also to my Fans who supported me both physical and spiritual and to my club Deportivo Alaves. God Bless us all. God is God,” he posted on his twitter handle.

Twumasi will work under new manager Asier Garatino next season following the announcement of the departure of Abelardo Fernandez last week.

The striker will be waiting to see if he makes Kwesi Appiah's squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.