Patrick Twumasi included in Gaziantep FK squad for Fenerbahce showdown

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi could make his Gazişehir Gaziantep FK debut after he was named in the squad for the Turkish League opener against Fenerbahce on Monday.

Twumasi joined the Red and White lads on a season-long loan deal from Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves on Thursday.

But after training with his new teammates on Friday and Saturday, coach Marius Șumudică is convinced of the Ghanaian qualities hence has included him in the squad for the match at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Monday.

The 25-year-old is the third Ghanaian to be named in the side’s squad after Aziz Tetteh and Raman Chibsah.