Patrick Twumasi named Man of the Match in Gazientep's win over Rezispor in Turkey

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi was named Man of the Match in Gazientep Gazişehir’s league win over Rizespor in Turkey on Sunday.

The on-loan Deportivo Alaves forward has been in sensational form for the Turkish Super Lig newcomers, bagging his third goal in four games over the weekend.

The ex-Astana forward scored the winner in their 2-1 win after netting his side's second in the 16th minute, four minutes after Muhammet Demir has scored the opener.

Rizespor, who had Joseph Attamah in their line up, pulled one back in the second half through forward Braian Samudio.

Twumasi was unstoppable as he terrorized the Rizespor defence. His addition to Gazientep has sparked a revival for the club in recent weeks in the Turkish top flight league.

Gazientep Gazişehir are now third on the table, just three points behind leaders Alanyaspor.