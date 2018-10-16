Patrick Twumasi recovers from injury, cleared for Celta Vigo clash

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has fully recovered from injury and could feature for Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga on Friday against Celta Vigo.

The striker has been out for three weeks with an ankle sprain missing the games against Levante and Real Madrid.

The Spanish club has resumed training after the international break with the likes of Twumasi's compatriot Mubarak Wakaso all returning to camp.

The former Astana forward is expected to travel with the club to Baladios for the Celta Vigo encounter.

Twumasi is yet to score his first goal for the club since arriving from Kazakhstan on a four year deal.

Alaves are enjoying a good start to the season, having picked 14 points from 7 games, just two behind leaders Sevilla.