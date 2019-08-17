Patrick Twumasi trains with new club Gazişehir FK for first time

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi has been involved in first training with new club Gazişehir FK after completing his loan move to the Turkish side from Deportivo Alaves.

The 25-year-old has joined the Super Lig newcomers on a season-long loan in search of regular playing time after having limited playing time in Spain.

Twumasi becomes the third Ghanaian signing after Aziz Tetteh and Abdul Raman Chibsah arrived at the Club.

His new adventure at Gazişehir FK could be a turning point in his career after a frustrating spell with Deportivo Alaves last season where he managed just 14 outings.

Twumasi will be at the New Gaziantep Stadium for at least the next one year.