Patrick Twumasi's debut goal for Gazişehir Gaziantep earns draw at Sivasspor in Turkish top-flight

Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Turkish Super Lig side Gazişehir Gaziantep to earn a point at Isaac Cofie's Sivasspor on Sunday.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadyumu after 35 minutes to give the visitors hope of causing an upset.

But Sivasspor raced into the match and after 72 minutes they drew level through former Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone.

Twumas was replaced by Kenan Özer in the 78th minute while Abdul Aziz Tetteh played the duration.

Yusif Raman Chibsah came on in the 68th minute for Souleymane Diarra while Cofie had to be substituted after just 40 minutes for the home side.