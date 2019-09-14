GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 September 2019
Patrick Twumasi's early penalty sets tone for Gaziantep win over Besiktas
Patrick Twumasi scored the opening goal for Gazisehir Gaziantep.

Patrick Twumasi scored his second Turkish Super Lig goal of the season in Gazisehir Gaziantep's 3-2 win over Besiktas at home on Saturday.

The Ghana striker converted an eighth minute penalty to put the home side on the board.

Twumasi was making his third appearance for the club he joined this summer from

He was replaced by Muhammet Demir in the 77th minute.

Countryman Rahman Chibsah climbed off the bench to score in the 79th minute to give Gaziantep a three-zero lead.

But Besiktas scored two goals in one minute to cause a nervy end to the match.

