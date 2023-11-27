Patrick Twumasi's two-minute brilliance seals Pafos FC's dominant victory in Cyprus

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a stellar performance for Pafos FC in a commanding 3-0 win over Othellos Athienoun in the Cypriot Championship on Saturday.

The former Hannover 96 star made a significant impact as a substitute, entering the game in the 66th minute. Just two minutes later, Twumasi found the back of the net, doubling his team's lead and asserting his influence on the match.

The first half had ended in a pulsating goalless draw, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. However, Pafos FC emerged as the dominant force in the second half, securing maximum points with a resounding victory.

Jairo kickstarted the scoring spree for the hosts in the 51st minute, setting the stage for Twumasi's entrance and subsequent goal in the 68th minute. Romania international Vlad Dragomir added the finishing touch, sealing the victory with a goal in the 77th minute.

Twumasi's contributions this season have been notable, with the 29-year-old forward boasting a tally of two goals and one assist in seven appearances.

His ability to make an immediate impact off the bench underscores his value to Pafos FC, and his latest performance is sure to be celebrated by both fans and teammates alike.