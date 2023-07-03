Patrick Vieira appointed as Strasbourg manager, eyes Alexander Djiku's return

Former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has taken up the role of head coach at French club Strasbourg, and one of his first tasks is to persuade Alexander Djiku to rejoin the team.

Djiku, whose contract recently expired, has many suitors with Strasbourg also interested, prompting Vieira to initiate discussions in an attempt to bring the defender back to Strasbourg.

Vieira, known for his illustrious playing career with Arsenal and the French national team, has now transitioned into management.

His appointment as the new boss of Strasbourg comes with high expectations, as he aims to guide the team to success in the upcoming season.

One of Vieira's immediate priorities is securing the services of Alexander Djiku, a key player for Strasbourg in recent years.

However, the defender's decision not to renew his contract has posed a challenge for the newly appointed manager.

Djiku's departure would leave a void in the team's defence, and Vieira is determined to convince the player to reconsider his stance and rejoin the club.

Strasbourg fans hold high regard for Djiku, appreciating his contributions and skill on the field. Last season, he played a pivotal role in helping Strasbourg maintain their position in Ligue 1, featuring in 31 matches and showcasing his defensive prowess.

The 28-year-old Ghana international is on the radar of Mainz, Besiktas, Lille and Premier League side Nottingham Forest.