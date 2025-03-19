GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Patrick Yaw Boamah laments disparity in performance of Black Stars players

Published on: 19 March 2025
Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, has expressed his disappointment over the inconsistent performance of Black Stars players when representing Ghana.

He noted that these players have impressive club-level performances, but fail to replicate this success when playing for Ghana.

Boamah's criticism comes after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations. He also emphasised the importance of qualification and urges the technical team, management, and executive committee to work together to secure the necessary points.

"What's disturbing is that Ghana's national team, comprising top-class players, can't seem to replicate their club-level success when representing Ghana," Boamah noted.

"It's not reasonable for a team like Comoros to be beating Ghana back to back."

Despite these setbacks, the Black Stars currently share the top spot with Comoros. As a member of parliament, Boamah has been vocal on various issues, and his comments on the Black Stars' performance reflect the frustration of many Ghanaian football fans.

