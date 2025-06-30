Paul Ayongo bids emotional farewell to Portugal after signing for Ararat Armenia

Ghanaian forward Paul Ayongo says leaving Portugal after nearly a decade was a difficult decision, following his move to Armenian side Ararat Armenia on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old departed GD Chaves after making 26 appearances and scoring five goals last season. He began his European journey in 2014 with Portuguese club Vizela after moving from Ghanaian outfit Charity Stars and went on to play for several teams in Portugal, with additional spells in Australia and Luxembourg.

Speaking to Footy-Africa, Ayongo admitted it was hard to leave a country he now sees as home.

“I spent a lot of years playing in Portugal, so it was difficult to make the decision when Ararat brought the offer,” he said. “Funny enough, they wanted to sign me two or three years ago, but I went to Australia instead. This time, I felt ready. They’re building something new and I want to be part of it.”

Currently valued at â‚¬300,000, Ayongo is a versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line. He also left the door open for a return to Portugal in the future.

“Portugal is like a second country to me. I’ll always keep it in my heart,” he added.