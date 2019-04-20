Paul Ayongo grabs match winner for leaders Pacos de Ferreira in Portuguese second-tier

Paul Ayongo scored the watch winner for Portuguese second-tier side Paços de Ferreira in the 2-1 win over Academico Viseu on Saturday.

The former Charity Stars striker was a first half substitute and netted the clincher in the 80th minute.

Douglas Tanque opened the scoring after 19 minutes but suffered an injury and Ayongo took his position in the 26th minute.

The 22-year-old was making his sixth league appearance for the side joined this summer.

Paços de Ferreira are set to gain promotion to the Portuguese Liga as they lead the Segunda Division table with four matches to the end of the season.