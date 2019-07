Ghanaian youngster Paul Mensah was on target for Kapfenberger SV in their 3-1 win over Schwaz in the ÖFB Cup.

Mensah put Yellow lads in the driving seat with 19 minutes before Schwaz pulled parity in the 71st minute through Stephen Kuen.

But Kapfenberger restored their lead six minutes later courtesy David Sencar.

Daniel Racic sealed the win for the visitors with a superb close range finish in the 81st minute.