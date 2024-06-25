Paul Scholes backs Kobbie Mainoo to revitalise England at Euro 2024

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes has voiced strong support for Kobbie Mainoo, suggesting the young talent could be pivotal in rejuvenating Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2024.

Despite England securing four points from their initial two matches, the team's performances have drawn criticism for being underwhelming.

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia, followed by a lackluster 1-1 draw with Denmark. Mainoo made a brief appearance in the latter match, coming off the bench for the final five minutes.

As England prepares for their final group game against Slovenia, there is growing anticipation for potential changes in the team's lineup, especially in the midfield. This comes after Southgate described Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in midfield as an "experiment."

Scholes, a legendary midfielder himself, has been vocal about his desire to see Mainoo integrated more prominently into the squad. “Obviously, I said I’d like to see Mainoo come into the midfield," Scholes commented. "I think he is, along with Declan Rice, probably England’s best midfielder."

Addressing the experiment with Alexander-Arnold in midfield, Scholes added, “To have a right back playing in there in your position and you’ve gone as a central midfielder, that won’t be nice. It will be difficult to take."

“I see Kobbie Mainoo in this England squad, in this England team for the next 10 years at least. He’ll bring quality into that midfield area that we’ve really lacked. He knows the position, he’s played the position. He’ll help Declan Rice. He’ll help Jude Bellingham and he could possibly knit the whole thing together."

Mainoo is still awaiting his first start for England at Euro 2024, but with the support of figures like Scholes and the evident need for a boost in the team's midfield dynamism, his opportunity may be on the horizon.