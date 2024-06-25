Paul Scholes slams Southgate for playing Alexander Arnold instead of Kobbie Mainoo

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised coach Gareth Southgate's decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold out of position in midfield instead of deploying Kobbie Mainoo, whom he believes is better suited for the role.

Despite England securing four points from their initial two matches in Euro 2024, the team's performances have been underwhelming, particularly with Mainoo being benched in favour of Alexander-Arnold, originally a right-back.

“Obviously, I said I’d like to see Mainoo come into the midfield," Scholes commented. "I think he is, along with Declan Rice, probably England’s best midfielder."

“To have a right back playing in there in your position and you’ve gone as a central midfielder, that won’t be nice. It will be difficult to take," Scholes added, emphasizing the frustration of seeing a player out of position while a natural midfielder sits on the bench.

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia, followed by a lackluster 1-1 draw with Denmark. Mainoo made a brief appearance in the latter match, coming off the bench for the final five minutes.

As England prepare for their final group game against Slovenia, there is growing anticipation for potential changes in the team's lineup, especially in the midfield. This comes after Southgate described Alexander-Arnold’s role in midfield as an "experiment."

“I see Kobbie Mainoo in this England squad, in this England team for the next 10 years at least. He’ll bring quality into that midfield area that we’ve really lacked. He knows the position, he’s played the position. He’ll help Declan Rice. He’ll help Jude Bellingham and he could possibly knit the whole thing together."