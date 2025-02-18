Pay referees well and stop going on holidays with FIFA money – Nduom to GFA

Owner and financier of Division One League side Elmina Sharks, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has strongly criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA), urging them to prioritize fair compensation for referees rather than misusing FIFA funds.

His remarks come in the wake of his club’s 1-0 loss to Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, February 16, at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

Following the match, Elmina Sharks players and officials allegedly assaulted the referee and match officials over a controversial penalty decision that led to the game’s only goal.

The former presidential candidate has now been charged for allegedly inciting violence during the game.

Speaking to GTV Sports Plus, Nduom did not accept responsibility for the actions of his team’s supporters.

Instead, he shifted blame to the GFA, insisting that poor officiating stems from inadequate referee salaries.

"Some people take certain portions of a video and say the fans in Elmina are hooligans when they don't understand what happened. Don't take a clip and say, Shouldn't someone take responsibility? It is the GFA.

"They must make everybody safe. They must make the games entertaining; they must pay the referees appropriately and pay everybody well, not just take FIFA money and go and rest somewhere."

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah has also been charged by the GFA alongside the club's general manager Kelvin Aboagye who has now been arrested following the post-match disturbances.