Pele tributes: LIVE UPDATES as Ghana's football community mourn death of Brazil legend

The Ghanaian Football Community has also joined the world to mourn the passing of Brazil legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele has passed away at the age of 82.

Over the course of a 21-year career, he is credited with scoring a world-record 1,281 goals in 1,363 games, including 77 goals in 92 international games.

Pele was selected as Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000. Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, taking home the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

In recent years, he had experienced kidney and prostate issues.

In September 2021, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo performed surgery to remove a colon tumour that had been found during routine tests. In the final days of November 2022, he was readmitted to the hospital.

The hospital confirmed that Pele died "due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition".

Below are live updates of tributes from Ghanaian clubs, players, administrators celebrating the football icon.