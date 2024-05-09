"People wanted to pollute the minds of the boys"- Hearts coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara believes his players have been struggling psychologically, which has affected the performance of the team.

The Phobians bounced back from a terrible run of form to record an emphatic victory over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Ouattara feels relieved after the display of his boys and hopes the victory boost the confidence of the team for the business end of the campaign.

“I expected to win. It’s football; we can win by 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 but we needed the points. I told you we had a mental problem. We have some people who want to pollute the minds of the boysâ€¦it was a psychology problem," the Ivorian gaffer said after the game.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring with his 12th strike of the campaign before goals from Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse sealed a much-needed win for the Ghanaian giants.

Hearts of Oak will return to action in Accra in a fortnight time when they host Aduana Stars.