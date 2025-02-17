Perfect penalty call from referee Eso Doh Morrison in Swedru All Blacks win over Elmina Sharks

Referee Eso Doh Morrison awarded a perfect penalty to Swedru All Blacks in their 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks in an ill-tempered Division One League match on Sunday, with video replays showing the match official was spot on with his decision.

The centre referee was assaulted by players and officials of the home team following a protest over the spot kick.

He was manhandled and physically assaulted by Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola, who has been charged by the Football Association.

The club has also been charged for failing to control their players and fans and have up until Tuesday February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.

While the home fans were left angered by the decision of the referee, video footage has revealed the match official made a well-judged penalty decision.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.