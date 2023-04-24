Performance of Ghana Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari scores hat-trick, Paintsil increases assist tally as Inaki makes history with Bilbao 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in their respective clubs.

Players to have scored

Ghana winger Osman Bukari inspired Red Star Belgrade to their 34th league triumph after netting a hat-trick in the top of the table clash against Backa Topola. The 24-year-old scored three goals in 28 minutes as the Serbian giants secured a 4-1 victory at the Red Star stadium.

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score a consolation in Rio Ave's defeat to Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight.

Red-hot Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target once again for Charlton Athletic in League One as they suffered a home defeat to Morecambe

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah nets 10th goal of the season as Nurnberg beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh led Rubin Kazan to victory with a solitary goal against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Football National League on Friday.

Ghana's Zubairu Ibrahim scores to propel FK Jedinstvo Ub to victory against Novi Sad

Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet for Shenzhen in the Chinese Super League on Saturday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Shanghai Port on the road.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace game against Everton which ended in a draw

Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance in Nottingham Forest 3-2 loss to Manchester City

Thomas Partey was involved in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute for Southampton whilst Salisu Mohammed missed the game due to injury

In Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle as Reading lost 2-1 to Coventry

Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury.

Albert Adomah saw 59 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 win over Burnley

Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Rotherham against Bristol City which they lost 2-1

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton lost 3-2 to Morecambe

English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was on the scoresheet for Charlton

SPAIN

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams achieved a significant milestone of reaching 300 La Liga appearances as he helped Athletic Bilbao defeat UD Almeria at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on Saturday.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah made a return from injury in Auxerre 1-1 draw with Lille

Alexander Djiku helped Strasbourg to a 2-0 win over Reims

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 2-0 to Valenciennes

Koffi Kouao scored in Metz 3-1 win over St. Etienne

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 63 minutes of action for Bochum in their 5-1 defeat to Wolfsburg

Kevin Prince Boateng was involved in Hertha Berlin’s 4-2 defeat to Werder Bremen

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 1-1 draw with Sampdoria

Felix Afena-Gyan played 47 minutes for Cremonense as they lost 3-0 to Udinese

Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina as they lost 3-2 to Monza

ALBANIA

Raphael Dwamena and Michael Agbekpornu were involved in Egnatia 1-1 draw with Laci

Abu Danladi was involved in Bylis 2-1 defeat to Partizani

BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen

Dennis Odoi was involved in Club Brugge’s 7-0 win over Eupen

Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute in the game for Club Brugge

Joseph Paintsil registered an assist in Genk’s 2-2 draw with Charleroi

Nicholas Opoku scored in Leuven 3-2 win over St.Leige

Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play in Cercle Brugge 3-2 win over Waregem

BELARUS

Prince Kwaben Adu was on target for Isloch in their 2-1 defeat with Zhodino

Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Isloch

CHINA

Frank Acheampong was on the score sheet for Shenzhen as they lost 3-2 to Shanghai Port

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Emmanuel Asante featured in Doxa’s game against AEL Limassol which ended in a draw

Richard Ofori climbed off the bench to play in Nea Salamis 1-0 defeat to OL.Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo saw 89 minutes of action for APOEL against Aris which ended in a draw

HUNGARY

Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to play in Ferencvaros 1-0 win over Vasas

ISRAEL

Eugene Ansah was on target for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

Patrick Twumasi came on as a substitute for Netanya in their goalless draw with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Richard Boateng saw 84 minutes of action in Maccabi Bnei Raina’s 2-1 win over Hapoel Tel Aviv

MALTA

James Arthur played 90 minutes for Gudja as they lost 2-0 to Hamrun

MOLDOVA

Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were involved in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-1 draw with Balti

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng found the back of the net for Rio Ave in their 3-2 loss to Boavista

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng and Emmanuel Yeboah were in action for CFR Cluj as they lost 1-0 to Farul Constanta

Baba Alhassan and Issah Saeed were involved in FC Hermannstadt 2-1 win over FC Arges

SERBIA

Osman Bukari scored a hat-trick as Crvena Zvezda clinched the Super Liga with a 4-1 win over TSC

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo was in action for Elfsborg in their 2-1 win over Degersfors

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes in Umraniyespor 2-0 defeat to Besiktas

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful helped Charlotte to a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew

Yaw Yeboah climbed off the bench to play 80 minutes for Columbus

Emmanuel Boateng saw 73 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 22 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 3-1 loss to New York City

Kwadwo Opoku played 21 minutes for Los Angeles in their 1-1 draw with Nashville SC

Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-1 draw with St.Louis City

Jonathan Mensah played in San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake

In Championship, Wahab Ackwei lasted the entire duration for Rio Grande as they lost to Memphis by 3-0

Solomon Asante scored in Indy Eleven 3-2 loss to Monterey Bay

Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-1 draw with Phoenix Rising

Ghanaian trio Prosper Asiedu, Alexander Asiedu, Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 win over Orange Country SC