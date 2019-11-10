Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Andre Ayew bags fourth goal of the season as Kudus rescues a point for Norsdjaelland

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his fourth league goal of the campaign to help Swansea City pick a point against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Mohammed Kudus scored from the spot kick to hand his side a 2-2 draw against Hobro.

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Chelsea 2-0.

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City squad against Arsenal

Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham

Kelvin Danso warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Everton

In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea picked a point against Sheffield Wed

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 3-0 win over Luton

Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Derby

In the England FA Cup, Kwesi Appiah lasted the entire duration for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 1-1 with Doncaster

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves 3-0 win over Valladolid due to injury while Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Valladolid.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye returned to action for FC Metz as they drew with Lille

Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw with Nice

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Orleans

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for the Le Havre

Abdul Samed Salis warmed the bench in Clermont’s game against Chambly

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Verona which they won 2-1.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu missed the game for Verona due to injury

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 3-1 win over Bologna

In the Serie B, Bright Addae was unused substitute for Juve Stabia as they drew 1-1 against Benevento. Bright Gyamfi ans Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento

Emmanuel Gyasi played 84 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-2 to Pisa

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 45 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they drew against Schalke. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Hamburger

AUSTRIA

Isaac Donkor lasted 45 minutes for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win over Hartberg

BELGIUM

Godfred Donsah played 69 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1-win over St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem as they lost to Anderlecht 2-1

Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah missed the game for Anderlecht against Waregem

Jonah Osabutey saw 90 minutes for Mouscron in their 2-2 draw against Oostende.

Thomas Agyepong missed Waasland-Beveren’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk due to injury. Eric Ocansey was not included in the match day squad for the losers

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 77 minutes for Leuven in their 1-0 win over Virton

Ahmed Said saw 82 minutes of action in Lokeren 2-1 defeat to Roeselare

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they drew against Gorcia

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to play three minutes in Sparta Prague 2-2 draw against Jablonec

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland as they drew 2-2 against Hobro. Isaac Atanga, Abdul Mumin featured in the game whilst Godsway Donyoh was unused substitute

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori was unused substitute for Famalicao in their 3-3 draw against Moreirense

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they won by a lone goal. Zakaria Suraka was unused substitute in the game for Mladost

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari played the entire duration for Trencin in their 3-1 defeat to Dun.Streda

Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica in their 4-0 win over Michalovce.

Emmanuel Mensah climbed of the bench to play 54 minutes

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor as they won 2-0 against Konyaspor.

Joseph Attamah was not included in Rizespor’s squad over the weekend against Antalyaspor

Bernard Mensah played 67 minutes for Kayserispor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi

Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah played for Gaziantep as they lost to Galatasaray 2-0