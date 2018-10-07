Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Asmah, Sulley, Acheampong score as Yeboah dazzles in Spain and Ayeh plays first 90 minutes after injury nightmare

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment update of how Ghanaian players performed in abroad between Friday and Saturday.

Few Ghanaian players hit the back of the net for their clubs.

Frank Acheampong recovered from injury to play secure a point for Tianjin Teda in China.

Sadam Sulley grabbed maximum points for Michalovce with a late strike while Patrick Asmah also got off the mark for Senica FK in Slovakia.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh enjoyed his first 90 minutes in over a year as he helped Hansa Rostock to claim slim win.

Issah Abass marked his debut as a late substitute for FSV Mainz 05 but failed to make it a memorable one as they held giant killers Hertha Berlin at the Olympic Stadium.

Lastly, Yaw Yeboah exhibited another superlative performance for CD Numancia as they ended their four-match winless run in the Spanish Segunda Division.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 72 and 82 minutes respectively as Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at home to in-form Wolves.

Collin Quaner once again missed Huddersfield matchday through injury as they held Burnley to a 1-1 draw at away.

Christian Atsu cameoed for Newcastle United as they relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United.

Daniel Amartey picked a booking but lasted full minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss against Everton.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah cameoed for Aston Villa in their 2-1 loss at Millwall.

Andy Yiadom played the entire duration for Reading in their 4-1 loss at West Brom.

In League One, Joe Dodoo was left out of Blackpool squad that drew 2-2 with Rochdale.

Tarique Fosu lasted 85 minutes for Charlton Athletic in their 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played 90 minutes for Exeter City in their 2-2 draw at Yeovil.

Koby Arthur lasted 70 minutes for Macclesfield in their 1-0 home defeat to Notts County.

Kwame Thomas cameoed for Solihull Moors in their 2-0 defeat at Barnet.

Nortei Nortey warmed the bench for Dover Athletic in their 4-1 loss at home to Salford.

Harold Odametey played the entire duration for Maidenhead in their 2-0 loss against Leyton Orient. Nana Owusu was left out of the losers squad.

Nana Ofori Twumasi was an unused substitute for Maidstone in their 1-0 home loss against Bromley.

SPAIN

Inaki Williams lasted 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-1 defeat at home against Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

Emmanuel Boateng picked a booking before being taken off in the 84th minute as UD Levante pipped Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for the victors.

Mubarak Wakaso picked a booking before being replaced with Manu Garcia who grabbed the only goal for Deportivo Alaves against Real Madrid.

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah once again showed brilliance for CD Numancia as they ended a four-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Extremadura UD.

ITALY

Yusif Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone as they were beaten 3-2 at Torino.

Afriyie Acquah returned from injury to play 73 minutes for Empoli in their 2-0 loss against AS Roma.

Godfred Donsah missed Bologna matchday squad that lost 2-0 at Cagliari through injury.

In the Serie B, Moses Odjer played 51 minutes for Salernitana in their goalless draw at Cremonese.

Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento Calcio in their 2-1 loss at Pescara.

Bright Addae played 65 minutes for Ascoli in their 3-2 loss at Foggia

FRANCE

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 3-2 loss at home against Beziers.

Grejohn Kyei cameoed for RC Lens in their 2-1 win at AJ Auxerre.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman was left out of Schalke 04 squad that beat Dusseldorf 2-0 at away.

Issah Abass marked his debut for Mainz 05 as a late substitute in their goalless draw with Hertha Berlin. Derrick Luckassen was not included in Berlin matchday squad.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei cameoed for Stuttgart in their 3-1 home loss against Hannover 96.

In the Bundesliga 2, Gideon Jung missed SV Hamburg 2-1 win at Darmstadt through injury.

Kingsley Schindler was sent off for two bookable offence in Holstein Kiel 2-1 loss at Aue.

In the Bundesliga 3, Jan Gyamerah played 90 minutes for Bochum in their 1-0 win over Armenia Bielefeld. Prince Owusu warmed the bench for the losers.

Steffen Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-2 draw with Lotte.

Bernard Kyere lasted 67 minutes for Fortuna Koln in their 1-0 win at Aalen.

Kelvin Weidlich picked a booking but played full minutes of action for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Zwickau.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 90 minutes on his debut for Hansa Rostock in their 1-0 win over Karlsruher.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck 2-0 win over Kaiserslauten through injury.

THE NETHERLANDS

Jonathan Opoku played 90 minutes for VVV Venlo in their 4-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

Leeroy Owusu lasted full throttle for De Graafschap as they were thump 5-0 at home against Heerenveen.

In the Eerste Divisie, Kevin Luckassen lasted 80 minutes for Almere City in their 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Rodney Antwi cameoed for FC Volendam in their 1-0 win over Waalwijk.

Asumah Abubakar lasted 41 minutes for Maastricht in their 3-0 home loss against Den Bosch.

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil lasted 78 minutes for Admira Wacker in their goalless draw at St. Polten.

In the Bundesliga 2, Kennedy Boateng was a stalwart for Reid as they pipped Wacker Innsbruck 1-0 at home.

Paul Mensah registered his name on the score sheet for Kapfenburg in their 3-1 win over Austria Klagenfurt.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh scored again for Dinamo Brest in their 4-1 win at Dnepr Mogilev.

Gideon Baah was not added to FC Gomel squad that lost 3-0 at home to Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey played 74 minutes for KAS Eupen in their 2-10 home loss against Royal Antwerp. Daniel Opare and William Owusu Acheampong were unused substitutes for the victors.

Nana Opoku Ampomah played full period of action for Waasland-Beveren in their 1-1 draw with Oostende.

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration of the game for Sint Truiden in their 3-1 win over Mouscron.

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah missed OH Leuven 3-0 defeat at KV Mechelen through injury.

BULGARIA

Michael Tawiah was left out of Vereya squad that lost 4-2 at Cherno More.

Derrick Mensah was left out of Dunav Ruse squad that lost 4-1 at Botev Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi starred for CSKA Sofia in their 3-0 win at Septemvri Sofia. Ishmael Baidu played 90 minutes for the losers.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Tianjin Teda draw 3-3 with Changchun Yatai.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was not included in Inter Zapresic matchday squad that recorded a 2-1 win against Lokomtiva Zagreb.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty was taken off at half time for Rijeka in their 2-1 loss at Gorica.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Paralimni.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh lasted 57 minutes for Sparta Prague as they were pipped 1-0 at Sigma Olomouc.

FINLAND

Samba Silla was left out of Jaro FF in their 2-0 home loss against AC Oulu.

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong missed Ferenvarosi 2-2 draw with Debrecen through injury.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played 90 minutes for Zhetysu Taldykorgan in their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Karagandy.

QATAR

John Benson played full period of action for Al Ahli Doha in their 2-1 win at Al-Shahaniya.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye cameoed for Atlas FC in their 3-1 loss at Santos Laguna.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey and Mohammed Abu played 90 minutes for Valeranga in their 1-1 stalemate at Stabaek.

RUSSIA

Kadiri Mohammed lasted full throttle for Arsenal Tula in their 1-1 draw with Ufa.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh lasted 78 minutes for Dynamo Moscow in their 1-0 loss at FK Krylya Sovetov Samara.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor picked a booking but lasted full throttle for U. Craiova 1948 CS in their 1-1 draw with FC Hermannstadt.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Ohod SC in their 1-0 defeat against Al Batin.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh played full throttle for Radnik in their goalless draw with Sp Subotica. Samuel Affum warmed the bench for Subotica.

Samuel Owusu provided two assists for Cuckaricki in their 6-1 thrashing over Dinamo Vranje. Zakaria Suraka played 90 minutes for the losers.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah opened his goalscoring account for Senica FK in their 2-2 draw at Slovan Bratislava. Mitch Apau lasted 90 minutes for Bratislava.

Sadam Sulley scored the winner for Michalovce in their 2-1 victory over Trencin.

Benson Annang starred again for MSK Zilina in their 2-0 win over Podbrezova.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Maritzburg United in their goalless draw with Cape Town City FC. Nana Bempah Akorsah cameoed for Cape Town.

Samuel Darpoh picked a booking but completed 90 minutes for Amazulu as they shared the spoils with Orlando Pirates.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian FC 6-0 win over Hamilton through injury.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro played 90 minutes for Ostersunds FK in their 3-0 win over Dalkurd. Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin cameoed for the victors.

In the Superettan, Emmanuel Okine and Sadat Karim lasted 645 and 76 minutes respectively for Landskroma BoIS in their 5-0 spanking at Osters.

Thomas Boakye was taken off at half time for Halmstad in their 3-0 home loss against Vernamo.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich missed Young Boys 3-2 home loss against Luzern through injury.

TURKEY

Asamoah Gyan replaced Bernard Mensah in the 80th minute for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Rizespor.

Isaac Sackey missed Alanyaspor's 1-0 loss at Erzurum BB through suspension.

In the Supaliga 2, Kamal Issah missed Eskiserhirspor 3-0 home defeat against Hatayspor though injury.

USA

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 loss at Montreal Impact. Lalas Abubakar was not included in the losers matchday squad.