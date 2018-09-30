Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Atsu tastes first 90 minutes of the season as Nana Ampomah scores stunning goal in Belgium

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment update of how Ghanaian players performed in abroad between Friday and Saturday.

Several Ghanaian players saw action on Friday and Saturday, Daniel Amartey starred for Leicester City continued with their fine run of form in England. Winger Christian Atsu tasted his first 90 minutes of football for Newcastle United as their woes deepened with a 2-0 defeat at home to Amartey's Leicester City.

Reuben Obodai gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi played full throttle and was booked for Fulham when they lost 3-0 to Everton.

Daniel Amartey played full throttle for Leicester when they beat Newcastle 2-0. Christian Atsu also played full throttle for the losers.

Collin Quaner missed Huddersfield 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham through injury.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah cameoed for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate with Bristol City.

Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading FC in their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

In League One, Kwesi Appiah came on in the 68 minute for AFC Wimbledon when they won 2-1 against Oxford United.

Tarique Fosu scored from the spot and was booked for Charlton Athletic when they played out a 2-2 draw with Luton. He was substituted in the 87th minute.

Joe Dodoo was an unused substitute for Blackpool when they played out a pulsating 2-3 draw with Peterborough.

Bernard Mensah cameoed for Lincoln City when they beat Cheltenham 0-2 away from home. Immanuelson Duku played 59 minutes for the losers.

Kobby Arthur played full throttle for Macclesfield when they played a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Hiram Boateng played 69 minutes for Exeter City when they played a 1-1 draw with Port Vale.

Nortei Nortey was an unused substitute for Dover Ath. when they lost 2-0 to Barrow

Kwame Thomas played 71 minutes for Solihull Moors when they won 1-0 against Havant & Waterlooville.

Harold Odametey played full throttle for Maidenhead when they lost 3-0 at home to Salford. Nana Owusu played the 34 minutes for the losers

GERMANY

Baba Abdul-Rahman was left out of Schalke matchday squad that won 1-0 against Mainz 05. Issah Abass was also not part of the losers squad.

Derrick Luckassen was not included in Hertha Berlin squad that shocked Bayern Munich 2-0 at home.

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig through injury.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Stuttgart in their 2-1 home win against Werder Bremen.

In Bundesliga 2, Joseph Claude Gyau played 68 minutes for Duisburg and scored their only goal when they lost 3-1 at home to Regensburg.

Kingsley Schindler missed Holstein Kiel 4-2 win over Darmstadt through suspension.

Prince Owusu came on in the 75th minute for Armenia Bielefeld in their 3-1 lost at home to FC Koln

Jan Gyamarah came on in the 69 minute for Bochum and was booked when they lost 3-2 to Heidenheim.

Bernard Tepketey scored in the third week running for SC Paderborn 07 when they beat Aue 1-0. Christian Adjei Antwi came on to play 28 minutes for the victors.

Steffen Nkansah played the last 18 minutes for Eintracht Braunschweig when they lost 4-2 to Meppen.

Bernard Kyere cameoed for Fortuna Koln in their 2-1 home defeat against Uerdingen.

Kelvin Weidlich lasted 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-0 loss at Karlsruher.

FRANCE

Abdul-Majeed Waris was substituted in regulation time for Nantes FC when they played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Lyon. Enoch Kwateng was absent from Nantes matchday squad.

Grejohn Kyei came on in the 69th minute for RC Lens as they played out a goalless draw game with Paris FC.

John Boye play full throttle for FC Metz when they lost 1-0 to Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench for the winners.

Emmanuel Ntim warmed the bench for Valenciennes as they lost 3–b1 to AC Ajaccio.

Lawrence Ati Zigi warmed the bench as his side Sochaux played a goalless draw with Nancy.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for Inter-Milan in their 2-0 victory against Cagliari at the San Siro.

In Serie B, Moses Odjer played full throttle for Salernitana when they beat Hellas Verona 1-0.

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 89 minute for Spezia when they won 2-1 against Carpi.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey made a 69th minute introduction for Atletico Madrid when they played out a goalless draw game against Real Madrid in the El Derbi.

Inaki Williams was substituted in the 79th minute for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie returned to the starting line up and played full throttle for Sporting Gijon when they beat Las Palmas 1-0 at home.

THE NETHERLANDS

Rodney Antwi was an unused substitute for FC Volendam as they played out a 2-2 draw with Helmond.

Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Waalwijk.

AUSTRIA

Seth Painstil played full throttle for Admira when they lost 2-4 to Altach.

In the Bundesliga II, Gideon Mensah returned from injury to cameo for FC Liefering when they lost 2-1 to table toppers BW Linz.

Felix Adjei played full period of action for Wattens as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck. Kelvin Yeboah came on in the 57minute for Wattens.

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey picked a booking before being taken off in the 73rd minute for KAS Eupen as they beat Kotrijk 3-1 away from home.

Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for KRC Genk when they thrashed Zulte Waregem 4-0. Joseph Painstil came on in the 71st minute for the victors.

Nana Opoku Amponsah scored for Wassland Bavren and was substituted in the 74 minutes when they thrashed Mouscron 3-0 at away.

Devine Naah played full 90 minutes and was booked for Tubize when they lost 2-1 to KSV Roeselare.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu lasted 13 minutes for Septemvri Sofia in their defeat to 2-1 to Bristrita.

Edwin Gyasi was introduced in the 63rd minute for CSKA Sofia as they were pipped 1-0 at home by Levski Sofia.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played full throttle for Pribram when they thrashed Mlada Boleslav 3-0.

Benjamin Tetteh picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Sparta Prague when they lost 1-0 to Viktoria Plzen.

CROATIA

Ahmed Said cameoed for Hajduk Split when they played 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb.

Obeng Regan was left out of Inter Zapresic squad that lost 3-0 at home to Osijek.

DENMARK

Collins Tanor cameoed for Hobro IK when they lost 5-2 to Midtjylland. Micheal Baidoo was not included in the victors squad.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played the final 24 minutes for HJK Helsinki as they played out a goalless draw with Honka. Evans Mensah missed the game for HJK through injury.

HUNGARY

Abraham Akwesi Frimpong returned from a long layoff to cameo for Ferencvarosi in their 1-0 win over Ujpest.

LATVIA

Obuobi Rashid was not included in Ventspils matchday squad that won that won 2-0 against Jelgava.

Michael Ofosu-Appiah was not in the squad for RFS when they lost 1-2 at home to Riga FC.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye came on in the 77th minute for Atlas FC in their 2-0win over Toluca at home.

PORTUGAL

Lumor Agbenyenu was once again left out Sporting Lisbon squad as they defeated Maritimo 2-0 at the Estadio Jose Averlade.

RUSSIA

Abdul-Kadri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula when they lost 2-1 to Ural away from home

SERBIA

Trio Rashid Sumaila, Ibrahim Tanko and Richmond Boakye Yiadom were left out of Red Star Belgrade squad for their 2-1 win over Mladost.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong played 84 minutes for Hibernian in their 1-0 win at St. Mirren.

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley came on in the 58th minute to score for Michalovce when they rallied from behind to play a 2-2 with Ruzomberok.

Benson Annan played 90 minutes for MSK Zilina as they won 2-1 against ZiOn Moravce at away.

Osman Bukari was substituted in the 35th minute for AS Trencin when they lost 2-0 to Podbrezova.

Patrick Asmah played full throttle for Senica FK in their 2-1 loss at home to Dun. Streda

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava and was booked when they won 2-1 at Spartak Trnava.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Kissi Boateng was excluded form SuperSports United team that lost to Cape Town City in the MTN 8 Cup.

SWEDEN

Enoch Kwakwa cameoed for Falkenbergs as they won 3-2 Brage.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for St. Gallen when they won 2-1 against Grasshoppers.

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich is still out injured hence did not make Young Boys squad that won 4-1 at Thun.

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey received a matching order after receiving two yellow cards for Alanyaspor when they beat Akhisar Genclik spor 2-1.

Caleb Ekuban cameoed for Trapzonspor in their 4-2 win against Kasimpasa.

Bernard Mensah played 79 minutes for Keyserispor when they lost 2-0 at Beşiktaş. Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute for the losers.

USA

Johan Kappelhof picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Chicago Firein their 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

Bismarck Adjei-Boateng was substituted in the 14th minute for Colorado Rapids during their 4-0 by thrashing at Seattle Sounders.

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes while Lalas Abubakar was substituted in the 55th minute for Columbus Crew in their goalless draw against Philadelphia Union. Charles Sapong lasted 68th minutes for the Union with David Accam warming their bench.

Chris Odoi-Atsem missed DC United 5-0 win over Montreal Impact through injury.