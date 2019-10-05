Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ayew brothers score for respective clubs as Sadam Sulley nets in Senica win over Nitra

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues

Jordan Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they defeated West Ham by 2-1 on Saturday

Andre Ayew scored the fastest goal this season for Swansea in the Championship but his side lost to Stoke City by 2-1

Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra

In ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew scored the winner for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over West Ham. Fellow compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Liverpool

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 13 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Brentford

Dede Ayew scored early in the game for Swansea City but they lost the game to Stoke by 2-1

Andy Yiadom recorded another 90 minutes for Reading as they lost to Bristol City

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they won 3-2 against Rochdale

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost by a lone goal to FC Halifax

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves game against Valencia.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse

Enock Kwarteng played the entire duration for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG

In the Ligue 2,

Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Troyes

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 4-0 win over Clermont. Abdul Samed Salis came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for the losers

ITALY

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench of Juve Stabia as they won 2-1 against Trapani

Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle as Spezia lost to Benevento by a lone goal. Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento

GERMANY

Opoku Ampomah, Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu featured for Dusseldorf in their 3-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad

Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Mainz. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was red carded in Wehen 2-1 win over Stuttgart

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru lasted the entire duration for Salzburg in their 6-0 win over Altach

Felix Adjei and Kelvin Yeboah played the full throttle for Tirol in their 3-1 defeat to Admira. Seth Painstil came on as a substitute

BELGIUM

Adjei Sowah missed Anderlecht game over the weekend against Charleroi

Jonathan Osabutey was substituted in the 80th minute for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Waregem. Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem

Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Oostende

Godfred Donsah warmed the bench as Cercle Brugge lost to Waregem 6-0

Eric Ocansey saw 71 minutes of action for Kortrijk as they won 4-0 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah came off the bench for the losers

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah played 45 minutes for Leuven as they lost to Lokeren. Ahmed Said missed the game

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene played the entire duration for Beroe as they lost 2-0 to Cherno More

CROATIA

Obeng Regan lasted 90 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew 2-2 against Zapresic

DENMARK

Isaac Atanga, Mohammed Kudus, Godsway Donyoh, Ahmed Mumin, Ibrahim Sadiq all featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 1-1 against Lyngby. Christopher Antwi missed the game

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra

Zuberu Sharani warmed the bench for Dun.Streda as they won 2-1 against Trnava

SWEDEN

Enoch Adu played the full throttle as AIK defeated Orebro 2-0

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah missed Kayesrispor’s game over the weekend due to suspension

Afriyie Acquah lasted 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 5-1 win over Denizlispor. Isaac Sackey saw 45 minutes of action for the losers