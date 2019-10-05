Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ayew brothers score for respective clubs as Sadam Sulley nets in Senica win over Nitra

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues
Jordan Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they defeated West Ham by 2-1 on Saturday
Andre Ayew scored the fastest goal this season for Swansea in the Championship but his side lost to Stoke City by 2-1
Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra
In ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew scored the winner for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over West Ham. Fellow compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Liverpool
In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 13 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Brentford
Dede Ayew scored early in the game for Swansea City but they lost the game to Stoke by 2-1
Andy Yiadom recorded another 90 minutes for Reading as they lost to Bristol City
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah warmed the bench for AFC Wimbledon as they won 3-2 against Rochdale
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost by a lone goal to FC Halifax
SPAIN
Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves game against Valencia.
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse
Enock Kwarteng played the entire duration for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG
In the Ligue 2,
Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Troyes
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 4-0 win over Clermont. Abdul Samed Salis came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for the losers
ITALY
In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench of Juve Stabia as they won 2-1 against Trapani
Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle as Spezia lost to Benevento by a lone goal. Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento
GERMANY
Opoku Ampomah, Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu featured for Dusseldorf in their 3-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad
Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Mainz. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was red carded in Wehen 2-1 win over Stuttgart
AUSTRIA
Majeed Ashimeru lasted the entire duration for Salzburg in their 6-0 win over Altach
Felix Adjei and Kelvin Yeboah played the full throttle for Tirol in their 3-1 defeat to Admira. Seth Painstil came on as a substitute
BELGIUM
Adjei Sowah missed Anderlecht game over the weekend against Charleroi
missed the game
Jonathan Osabutey was substituted in the 80th minute for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Waregem. Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem
Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Oostende
Godfred Donsah warmed the bench as Cercle Brugge lost to Waregem 6-0
Eric Ocansey saw 71 minutes of action for Kortrijk as they won 4-0 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah came off the bench for the losers
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah played 45 minutes for Leuven as they lost to Lokeren. Ahmed Said missed the game
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene played the entire duration for Beroe as they lost 2-0 to Cherno More
CROATIA
Obeng Regan lasted 90 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew 2-2 against Zapresic
DENMARK
Isaac Atanga, Mohammed Kudus, Godsway Donyoh, Ahmed Mumin, Ibrahim Sadiq all featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 1-1 against Lyngby. Christopher Antwi missed the game
SLOVAKIA
Sadam Sulley scored for Senica in their 4-1 win over Nitra
Zuberu Sharani warmed the bench for Dun.Streda as they won 2-1 against Trnava
SWEDEN
Enoch Adu played the full throttle as AIK defeated Orebro 2-0
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah missed Kayesrispor’s game over the weekend due to suspension
Afriyie Acquah lasted 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 5-1 win over Denizlispor. Isaac Sackey saw 45 minutes of action for the losers