Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Boakye-Yiadom scores first league goal of the season as Gyan, Appiah score for respective clubs

ENGLAND
Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham
Kelvin Danso saw 16 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Manchester City
In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle as Swansea picked a 2-1 win against Wigan
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Millwall
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon as they drew against Lincoln
SPAIN
Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla.
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye missed FC Metz squad against Montpellier due to injury
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed played 59 minutes for Paris FC as they drew against Grenoble
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Niort
Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Bologna which they won 2-1.
In the Serie B, Bright Addae was introduced into the game in the 64th minute for Juve Stabia as they lost 2-1 to Livorno
Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 17 minute for Spezia against Chievo
Moses Odjer made a brief appearance for Salernitana in their 2-1 win against Entella
GERMANY
Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim
AUSTRIA
Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Mattersburg
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s game against against Eupen
Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-0 win over Oosstende
Jonah Osabutey scored for Mouscron in their 3-1 win over Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game due to injury for Antwerp
Eric Ocansey missed Kortrijk’s game against Club Brugge
Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem in their 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong missed the game for Waasland-Beveren due to injury.
In the Proximus League,
Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven as they drew against St.Gilloise
DENMARK
Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Horsens
INDIA
Asamoah Gyan scored his second goal of the season for North East United as they drew against Goa at home in the ISL
PORTUGAL
Aziz, Henry Medarious and Alhassan Wakaso all missed Guimaraes game against Moreirense
QATAR
Babo Barro warmed the bench for Al-Ahli Doha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Sadd
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first league goal of the season for Red Star Belgrade’s against Proleter
SLOVAKIA
Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Slovan Brastislava
Emmanuel Mensah saw 31 minutes of action for Michalovce in their 2-2 draw against Z.Moravce
SWEDEN
Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Sundsvall
Kwame Kizito warmed the bench for Hacken as they lost to Hammarby 4-1
Mensiro saw 57 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 7-1 defeat to Goteborg
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-0
Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Goztepe
USA
In the USL championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising as they lost to Real Monarchs at home.