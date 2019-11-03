Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Boakye-Yiadom scores first league goal of the season as Gyan, Appiah score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed on Friday and Saturday.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom climbed off the bench to score his first league goal of the season for Red Star Belgrade against Proleter in the Serbian Super League this weekend.

Asamoah Gyan scored for the second week running in the ISL for North East United in their home game against GOA.

Kwesi Appiah also came from the bench to score for AFC Wimbledon in the League one game against Lincoln.

ENGLAND

Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham

Kelvin Danso saw 16 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Manchester City

In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle as Swansea picked a 2-1 win against Wigan

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Millwall

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon as they drew against Lincoln

SPAIN

Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye missed FC Metz squad against Montpellier due to injury

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed played 59 minutes for Paris FC as they drew against Grenoble

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Niort

Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Bologna which they won 2-1.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae was introduced into the game in the 64th minute for Juve Stabia as they lost 2-1 to Livorno

Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 17 minute for Spezia against Chievo

Moses Odjer made a brief appearance for Salernitana in their 2-1 win against Entella

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Mattersburg

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s game against against Eupen

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-0 win over Oosstende

Jonah Osabutey scored for Mouscron in their 3-1 win over Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game due to injury for Antwerp

Eric Ocansey missed Kortrijk’s game against Club Brugge

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem in their 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong missed the game for Waasland-Beveren due to injury.

In the Proximus League,

Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven as they drew against St.Gilloise

DENMARK

Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Horsens

INDIA

Asamoah Gyan scored his second goal of the season for North East United as they drew against Goa at home in the ISL

PORTUGAL

Aziz, Henry Medarious and Alhassan Wakaso all missed Guimaraes game against Moreirense

QATAR

Babo Barro warmed the bench for Al-Ahli Doha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Sadd

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first league goal of the season for Red Star Belgrade’s against Proleter

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Slovan Brastislava

Emmanuel Mensah saw 31 minutes of action for Michalovce in their 2-2 draw against Z.Moravce

SWEDEN

Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Sundsvall

Kwame Kizito warmed the bench for Hacken as they lost to Hammarby 4-1

Mensiro saw 57 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 7-1 defeat to Goteborg

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-0

Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Goztepe

USA

In the USL championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising as they lost to Real Monarchs at home.