Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Check out how Ghana's provisional squad players performed this weekend 

GHANAsoccernet.com focuses on the Performance of the 55 players named in Ghana’s Provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. Coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad on November 10, 2022.

Check out how the players performed this weekend

GOALKEEPERS

Joseph Wollacott was in post for Charlton as they eased past Coalville in the FA Cup winning the game 4-1

Wollacott has 16 appearances for the club this campaign

Ibrahim Danlad was in post for Asante Kotoko in their 2-1 win against Samatex at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League week five fixture

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen as they won 2-0 against St.Leige

Manaf has three appearances for Eupen this season.

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet as Orlando Pirates defeated AmaZulu to win the MTN 8 Cup in South Africa

Lawerence Ati Zigi helped St.Gallen to a 2-1 win against Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League on Saturday. Ati Zigi has 13 appearances for the club this season.

Defenders

Denis Odoi came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-0 defeat to Gent

Odoi has 14 appearances for Club Brugge

Tariq Lamptey was on the bench for Brighton as they snatched all three points away to Wolves. Lamptey has 10 appearances this season for the Sea gulls.

Alidu Seidu bagged another 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier

The left-back has 13 appearances this season

Andy Yiadom- The Reading captain played the full throttle in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Preston. The 30-year-old has 17 appearances this season

Abdul Baba Rahman was also in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 against Preston. The left-back has eight appearances this season.

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Patrick Kpozo was in action in the Europa League for Sherriff Tiraspol against Omonia which they won by a lone goal

Ibrahim Imoro

Denis Korsah played 90 minutes in Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 away win against Kotoku Royals in the Ghana Premier League

Alexander Djiku returned from injury to register an assist in Strasbourg’s 4-2 defeat to Ajaccio. The Strasbourg captain has made 13 appearances this season and scored one goal, with one assist

Mohammed Salisu registered another 90 minutes for Southampton against Newcastle United which they lost 4-1. The former Real Valladolid defender has 13 appearances this season for the Saints.

Abdul Mumin has made three appearances for Rayo Vallecano since joining the club in the summer. He is expected to feature in today’s game against Real Madrid

Jonathan Mensah made 30 appearances for Columbus Crew in the just ended season scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle in Leicester City’s 2-0 win against Everton

Joesph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in the La Liga. Aidoo has 13 appearances and scored one goal this season.

Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher against Holstein Kiel on Saturday which they lost 4-1

Ambrosius has played 11 matches this season

Kasim Adams lasted the entire duration in the game for Basel against Sion which ended in a draw. Kasim has 12 appearances this season for Basel and has been impressive so far

Midfielders

Thomas Partey was in fine form as Arsenal beat Chelsea to go top of the Premier League

Idrissu Baba was in action for Real Mallorca against Villareal which they won 2-0

Edmund Addo has not played any competitive football this season for Sherrif Tiraspol

Mubarak Wakaso missed Eupen’s 2-0 win against St.Leige due to suspension. The former Deportivo Alaves midfielder has seven appearances this season for the Belgian club

Elisha Owusu was on the bench in Gent’s 2-0 win against Club Brugge. The midfielder has played seven matches this season due to injuries

Mudasiru Salifu was involved in action with Sherrif Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Omonia

Salis Abdul Samed helped Lens to a 2-1 win against Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday. Samed who has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup has played 14 matches this season scoring one goal

Andre Ayew has two goals in seven appearances for Al Sadd this season

Majeed Ashimeru has made nine appearances for Anderlecht this season and has scored two goals with two assist.

Joseph Painstil registered an assist for Genk in their 4-1 win against Charleroi. Paintsil has six goals, five assists in 13 appearances in the ongoing campaign

Mohammed Kudus has been in fine form for Ajax this season in both the Eredivise and the Champions League despite Ajax’s elimination. Kudus played 80 minutes for Ajax as they lost 2-1 against PSV. Kudus has scored five goals in 12 appearances this season

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the match winner for Hearts of Oak in their 1-0 win against Kotoko Royals in the Ghana Premier League match day five fixture.

Barnie has been in fine form at the national team level for the Black Meteors and Black Galaxies

Jeffery Schlupp played a role in Crystal Palace 2-1 away win against West Ham in the Premier League. Schlupp who returns to the national team ghas 13 appearances for Palace this season

Wingers

Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win against West Ham on Sunday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana missed Rennes game against Lille due to injury.

Mohammed Dauda was an unused substitute for Tenerife against Burgos CF in the Spanish first division this weekend. Dauda has one goal in 10 appearances this season.

Ernest Nuamah featured in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win against Horsens in the Danish Super League this weekend. The 19-year-old has five goals in 14 appearances this season with two assists

Yaw Yeboah made 19 appearances for Columbus Crew in the just ended season

Emmanuel Gyasi missed Spezia’s game against AC Milan this weekend due to injury. The 28-year-old has 12 appearances this season

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu was not included in Sporting CP squad for the game against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Osman Bukari lasted 66 minutes in Red Star Belgrade’s 2-0 win against Mladost. Bukari has scored four goals in 14 appearances for the Serbian giants this season.

Ransford- Yeboah Kōnigsdörffer scored in Hamburg’s 3-1 win against Regensburg in the German Bundesliga II. The youngster has five goals in 13 appearances this season

Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 defeat against Gent. Sowah who gets his first call up under Coach Otto Addo has played 15 matches this campaign for Club Brugge

Samuel Owusu played 88 minutes in Cukaricki’s game against Napredak which ended in a draw. The former Al-Fahya star has one goal in 15 appearances this season

Christopher Antwi-Adjei came on as a substitute to play in Bochum’s 3-0 defeat to Dortmund in the Bundesliga. The 28-year-old has made eight appearances and registered two assists.

Joel Fameyeh scored his sixth goal of the campaign for Rubin Kazan against Dynamo Mkhachkala in the Russian FNL

Strikers

Inaki Williams captain Atletico Bilbao in their 2-1 defeat to Girona. Inaki has scored five goals in 13 appearances this season.

Felix Afena-Gyan played 15 minutes for Cremonense in their 2-2 draw against Salernitana in the Italian Serie A.

Antoine Semenyo played 68 minutes for Bristol City against Middlesborough which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Ghana forward has three goals in 15 appearances for Bristol City this season

Kwasi Wriedt scored a brace in Holstein Kiel 4-1 win against Karlsruher SC. The striker has three goals in 12 appearances this season.

Caleb Ekuban has registered five appearances for Genoa this season and scored one goal in the Italian Serie B

Richmond Boakye was in fine form for Lamia FC in their 2-2 draw against Apolos in the Greece Super League