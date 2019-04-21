Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Duada scores for Vitesse, Boye nets for Metz as Kudus impresses for Nordsjaelland

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs across Europe and the world.

England

In the Premier League, Christian Astu was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute of the second half as Newcastle United defeated Southampton 3-1

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against West Ham due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they drew 1-1 against Bristol City

Albert Adomah played the entire duration for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Bolton

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Oxford United

Joe Dodoo missed Blackpool’s game against Scunthorpe which ended in a draw

In League Two, Immanuelson Duku saw 64 minutes of action for FC Halifax against Hartlepool

Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead as they drew 1-1 against Barrow

Hiram Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Exeter City as they lost by a lone goal to Tranmere

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Northampton

In the National League, Bernard Mensah saw 46 minutes of action for Aldershot as they lost by a lone goal to Dover

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game against Bromley

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng missed Barcelona’s game against Real Sociedad which ended 2-1.

Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Eibar

Mubarak Wakaso saw 17 minutes of action for Alaves in their 2-2 draw against Valladolid. Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench for Alaves

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played the full throttle for Gijon as they drew against Gimnastic

Sulley Muntari was unused substitute for Albacete in their 4-2 win over Las Palmas

Iddrisu Baba warmed the bench for Mallorca in their game against Rayo Majadahonda

ITALY

In the Seire A, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu was unused substitute in the game for Udinese against Sassuolo. Nicholas Opoku was not included in the match day squad. Alfred Duncan was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute for Sassuolo.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the bench for Empoli as they lost 4-2 against Spal

Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan as they were held to a draw at home by AS Roma.

Raman Chibsah missed Frosinone game against Cagliari

France

In the Ligue 2, John Boye scored for FC Metz in their 2-0 win over GFC Ajaccio

Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench as Le Havre defeated Paris FC by 2-1.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux in their 1-0 defeat by Auxerre.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu came off the bench in the 80th minute for Hoffenheim as they thrashed Schalke by 5-2

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 against Dusseldorf due to injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Antwi-Adjei Christopher scored for Paderbon in their 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel. Bernard Tekpetey was not included in the match day squad

David Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for Greuther Furth as they drew 1-1 against Union Berlin

In the Budesliga III, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Agyemang Diawusie both featured for SV Wehen as they lost 3-1 to Jena.

Kyere-Mensah Bernard warmed the bench for Fortuna Koln as they drew 1-1 against Unterhaching

THE NETHERLANDS

Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to score for Vitesse in their 4-1 win over Zwolle

Myron Boadu came off the bench in 66th minute for AZ Alkmaar as they lost to Feyenoord by 2-1.

Jonathan Opoku played the full throttle for VVV Venlo in their 4-1 win over Graafschap. Leeroy Owusu saw 90 minutes for the losers.

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi scored for FC Voledem as they lost 3-2 against Nijmegen.

Asumah Abubakar missed Maastricht’s game against Jong AZ.

Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for Almere City in their 2-0 win over Telstar

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil both warmed the bench for Genk in their 3-1 win over St. Liege

Bernard Kumordzi saw 45 minutes of action for KV Kortrijk as they won 2-1 against Cercle Brugge KSV

Eric Ocansey lasted 87 minutes for Eupen as they were held to a draw at home by St.Truiden. Samuel Asamoah played full the throttle for Sint Truiden

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah and Ernest Agyiri both featured for Tubize against Leuven. They lost the game by 3-0.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 63 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia as they drew against Levski Sofia

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica match day squad.

Regan Owusu saw 46 minutes of action for Istra 1961 in their 1-0 win over Osijek

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah missed Doxa’s game against Paphos which ended in a defeat

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Mumin, Godsway Donyoh featured for Nordsjaelland over the weekend as they drew 2-2 against Odense. Isaac Atanga and Christopher Antwi were not named in the match day squad.

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 34 minutes of action for Haladas as they lost 2-1 to Debrecen

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye came off the bench in the 57th minute for Atlas as they lost to Club Leon by 5-2.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah both featured for Guimaraes as they lost to Aves. Henry Medarious missed the game due to injury.

Ahmed Said Ahmed was not included in Rio Ave’s match day squad as they won 3-1 against Belenenses

Abdul Aziz Yakubu featured in Guimaraes B defeat to Estoril

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor lasted 77 minutes in the game for Academico Viseu as they lost 2-1 to Ferreira. Ayongo Paul scored for Ferreira while Osei Barnes was left on the bench for the winners.

Yakubu Abdul-Aziz scored for Guimaraes B as they drew 2-2 against Arouca

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for U Craiova 1948 CS as they lost to Viitorul Constanta

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu missed the game for Cukaricki as they defeated Richmond Boakye Yiadom’s Crvena Zvezda by 3-2. Boakye Yiadom also missed the game.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah lasted 65 minutes for Senica as they won by a lone goal against Trnava. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine both missed the game for Z.Moravce in their 2-2 against Nitra

Benson Anang played the entire duration for Zilina as were defeated by Sered at home.

Sadat Sulley was not included in the match day squad for Michalovce as they lost to Dun.Streda. Mitch Apau missed the game due to injury.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 79 minutes on the field for St. Gallen as they lost 2-1 to Luzern. Fellow compatriot Nuhu Musah warmed the bench for the losers.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban saw 90 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor

Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah both missed Kayerispor game against Galatasaray which they lost 3-1

Isaac Sackey missed the game for Alanyaspor against Akhisarspor

Andre Ayew warmed the bench as Fenerbache were held to a draw at home against Galatasaray

Lumor Agbenyenu played the full throttle for Gotzepe against Erzurum which they lost by a lone goal

In the Super Lig II, Kamal Issah saw 45 minutes of action for Eskisehirspor as they drew 2-2 against Umraniyespor

USA

David Accam warmed the bench as Philadelphia Union defeated Montreal Impact 3-0

Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over Portland Timber. Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury