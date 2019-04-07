Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ekuban grabs fifth goal of the season, Adomah scores in Aston Villa’s win over Sheffield as Wakaso scores for Guimaeres

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs across Europe and the World.

England

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle by a lone goal. Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Palace as Christian Astu was introduced into the game in injury time.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City game against Huddersfield due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Hull City by 3-1

Albert Adomah scored in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. He was booked in the game as well.

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Plymouth

Joe Dodoo missed Blackpool’s game against Luton

In League Two, Immanuelson Duku scored for FC Halifax as they drew with Leyton Orient.

Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet by 1-0.

Hiram Boateng saw 8 minutes of action for Exeter City as they drew against Cheltenham

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Morecambe

In the National League, Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Aldershot as they drew against Bromley

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game against Hartlepool

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng was unused substitute for Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-0. Thomas Partey played the entire duration as well as picked a booking in the game.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played the full throttle for Gijon in their 1-0 win over Tenerife

ITALY

In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento in their 4-2 win over Perugia.

France

In the Ligue 2, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was not included in the match day squad for Sochaux against Paris FC

Ebenezer Assifuah saw 71 minutes of action for Le Havre against Niort

GERMANY

Derrick Luckassen missed Hertha Berlin game against Dusseldorf.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey and Antwi-Adjei Christopher both featured for Paderbon as they drew against Sandhausen.

In the Budesliga III, Kelvin Weidlich played the entire duration for Energie Cottbus against Jena

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh saw 27 minutes of action for SV Wehen as they lost to Zwickau. Fellow compatriot Agyemang Diawusie was not included in the match day squad.

Braydon Manu saw 24 minutes of action for Hallescher against Wurzburger Kickers.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was not included in the match day squad for Wurzburger Kickers.

THE NETHERLANDS

Leeroy Owusu lasted the entire duration for De Graafschap in their 1-1 draw AZ Alkmaar. Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar match day squad.

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi featured for in FC Voledem as they drew with Oss.

Asumah Abubakar was not included in the match day for Maastricht against Eindhoven.

Kevin Luckassen saw 8 minutes of action for Almere City in their game against Jong Utrecht

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi was introduced into the game in the 80th minute for KV Kortrijk in their 4-2 win over Waregem.

Nana Ampomah missed Waasland-Beveren humiliating defeat against St. Gilloise. The game ended 5-1.

Samuel Asamoah played full the throttle for Sint Truiden as they drew 2-2 against Westerlo. Elton Acolatse missed the game

Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to play for Genk as they won 2-1 against Gent. Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute in the game. Nana Akwesi Asare played the entire duration for the losers.

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah lasted 62 minutes for Tubize as they were held to a draw against Lommel SK

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 22 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia against Ludogorets which ended in a draw.

CROATIA

Maxwell Acosty warmed the bench for Rijeka as they lost to Gorcia by a lone goal.

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica match day squad.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi saw 27 minutes of action for Pribram against Opava

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu lasted 75 minutes for Haladas in their 1-0 win over DVTK

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was not included in the match day squad for Atlas as they picked a win over Veracruz.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso scored for Guimaraes in their 4-0 win over Chaves. Joseph Amoah and Henry Medarious missed the action for Guimaraes through injury.

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor came off the bench to score for Academico Viseu as they lost to CD Cova da Piedade.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 2-1 win over Hearts due to injury.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina as they lost by a lone goal to Dun Streda.

Patrick Asmah played the full throttle for Senica as his side won 3-0 over Trencin. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica. Osman Bukari lasted 90 minutes for the losers whilst Mohammed Lamine was not included in the match day squad for Trencin.

SWITZERLAND

Ashimeru Majeed and Nuhu Mensah featured for St. Gallen in their 1-0 win over Xamax.

In the Challenge League, Kwadwo Duah was introduced into the game in the 81st minute as Servette drew against Hil.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban scored his fifth goal of the season for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Antalyaspor on Friday.

Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah both missed Kayerispor 3-1 win over Sivasspor due to injury

USA

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench as New York City drew against Montreal Impact.

Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC in their 4-0 win over DC United

Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew against New England Revolution. Abubakar Lalas was unused substitute in the game whilst Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury

David Accam saw 67 minutes of action for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas