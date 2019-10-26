Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Gyan, Salisu bag first goal of the season for respective clubs as Shafiu scores against Jonkopings

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues.

Asamoah Gyan netted his first competitive goal in the Indian Super League to grab the winner for NorthEast United against Odisha on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year old forward netted the winner with just seven minutes left from a powerful header.

Salisu Mohammed also scored his first goal of the season for Real Valladolid in their 2-0 win over Eibar in the La Liga on Saturday

In the Superettan League, Abdul Fatawu Shafiu scored his third goal of the season for Trelleborgs FF's

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Southampton which they recorded their heaviest win against Southampton. Kelvin Danso came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Southampton.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over Ath. Bilbao

Salisu Mohammed scored for Valladolid in their 2-0 win over Eibar

Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Mallorca in their 1-0 defeat to Leganes. Lumor was unused substitute on the bench whilst Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye was not included in FC Metz squad against Lyon over the weekend

Enock Kwarteng was unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Lille

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed played 78 minutes as they lost to Caen 4-2

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 defeat to AC Ajaccio

Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend

ITALY

In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes as Sassuolo defeated Verona by a lone goal

Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute for Inter Milan as they drew 2-2 against Parma

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Juve Stabia as they lost to Spezia.

Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 34 minute for Spezia

Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento as they lost to Pescara 4-0

Moses Odjer lasted 90 minutes for Salernitana in their 1-1 draw against Perugia

GERMANY

Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu, Ampomah Opoku featured for Dusseldorf as they lost to Paderbon by 2-0. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was introduced into the game for Paderborn in the 63rd minute

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel’s game over the weekend

AUSTRIA

Felix Adjei saw 19 minutes of action for Tirol in their 3-2 win over Austria Vienna

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they won 4-0 against St.Polten

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s game against against Cercle Brugge.

Godfred Donsah lasted the entired duration for Cercle Brugge

Enoch Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht game against Eupen

Jonah Osabutey played the full throttle for Mouscron as they lost to Charleroi

Eric Ocansey saw 51 minutes of action for Kortrijk in their 3-1 defeat to Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem in their 2-0 win over Oostende

In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said missed Lokeren’s game against Beerschot

Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Westerlo

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom played the full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 2-0 defeat to Etar

Mohammed Nasiru missed Levski Sofia’s game against Arda

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell was not included in Rijeka’s 2-1 win over Gorcia

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh saw 19 minutes of action for Sparta Prague in their 4-0 win over Bohemians

DENMARK

Dauda Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Esbjerb as they lost 2-1 to Midtjylland

INDIA

Asamoah Gyan scored the winner for North East United in their 2-1 win over Odisha in the ISL on Saturday

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman lasted the entire duration for Portimonense as they drew against Gil Vicente

QATAR

Babo Barro warmed the bench for Al-Ahli Doha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Sadd

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade’s game against Radnik due to injury

Tanko Ibrahim came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Macva.

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Ruzomberok. Lamine Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Trencin

Sadam Sulley played 90 minutes as Senica lost to Sered.

SWEDEN

In the Superettan League, Abdul Fatawu Shafiu scored his third goal of the season for Trelleborgs FF's despite their 3-2 defeat to Jonkopings

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie missed Sivasspor game against Antalyaspor due to suspension

Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah featured for Gaziantep as they drew against Alanyaspor.

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 2-0 win over Ankaragucu

Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizlispor as they lost Fenerbache

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM