Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Gyan, Salisu bag first goal of the season for respective clubs as Shafiu scores against Jonkopings

Asamoah Gyan netted his first competitive goal in the Indian Super League to grab the winner for NorthEast United against Odisha on Saturday afternoon.
The 33-year old forward netted the winner with just seven minutes left from a powerful header.
Salisu Mohammed also scored his first goal of the season for Real Valladolid in their 2-0 win over Eibar in the La Liga on Saturday
In the Superettan League, Abdul Fatawu Shafiu scored his third goal of the season for Trelleborgs FF's
ENGLAND
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Southampton which they recorded their heaviest win against Southampton. Kelvin Danso came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Southampton.
SPAIN
Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over Ath. Bilbao
Salisu Mohammed scored for Valladolid in their 2-0 win over Eibar
Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Mallorca in their 1-0 defeat to Leganes. Lumor was unused substitute on the bench whilst Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury.
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye was not included in FC Metz squad against Lyon over the weekend
Enock Kwarteng was unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Lille
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed played 78 minutes as they lost to Caen 4-2
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 defeat to AC Ajaccio
Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend
ITALY
In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes as Sassuolo defeated Verona by a lone goal
Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute for Inter Milan as they drew 2-2 against Parma
In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Juve Stabia as they lost to Spezia.
Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 34 minute for Spezia
Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento as they lost to Pescara 4-0
Moses Odjer lasted 90 minutes for Salernitana in their 1-1 draw against Perugia
GERMANY
Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu, Ampomah Opoku featured for Dusseldorf as they lost to Paderbon by 2-0. Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad.
Christopher Antwi-Adjei was introduced into the game for Paderborn in the 63rd minute
In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel’s game over the weekend
AUSTRIA
Felix Adjei saw 19 minutes of action for Tirol in their 3-2 win over Austria Vienna
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they won 4-0 against St.Polten
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s game against against Cercle Brugge.
Godfred Donsah lasted the entired duration for Cercle Brugge
Enoch Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht game against Eupen
Jonah Osabutey played the full throttle for Mouscron as they lost to Charleroi
Eric Ocansey saw 51 minutes of action for Kortrijk in their 3-1 defeat to Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury
Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem in their 2-0 win over Oostende
In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said missed Lokeren’s game against Beerschot
Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Westerlo
BULGARIA
Samuel Inkoom played the full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 2-0 defeat to Etar
Mohammed Nasiru missed Levski Sofia’s game against Arda
CROATIA
Acosty Boadu Maxwell was not included in Rijeka’s 2-1 win over Gorcia
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh saw 19 minutes of action for Sparta Prague in their 4-0 win over Bohemians
DENMARK
Dauda Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Esbjerb as they lost 2-1 to Midtjylland
INDIA
Asamoah Gyan scored the winner for North East United in their 2-1 win over Odisha in the ISL on Saturday
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman lasted the entire duration for Portimonense as they drew against Gil Vicente
QATAR
Babo Barro warmed the bench for Al-Ahli Doha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Sadd
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade’s game against Radnik due to injury
Tanko Ibrahim came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Macva.
SLOVAKIA
Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Ruzomberok. Lamine Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Trencin
Sadam Sulley played 90 minutes as Senica lost to Sered.
SWEDEN
In the Superettan League, Abdul Fatawu Shafiu scored his third goal of the season for Trelleborgs FF's despite their 3-2 defeat to Jonkopings
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie missed Sivasspor game against Antalyaspor due to suspension
Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah featured for Gaziantep as they drew against Alanyaspor.
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 2-0 win over Ankaragucu
Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizlispor as they lost Fenerbache
By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM