Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Jordan Ayew, KP Boateng score as Joseph Aidoo makes debut for Celta Vigo in La Liga

The 2019/2020 season kicks off and Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you every week how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you the first installment on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over Man United on Saturday. It was Jordan Ayew’s third goal for Palace in all competitions.

Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 79th minutes in the game for Palace

Daniel Amartey was not included in the match day squad of Leicester City squad against Sheffield United

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 19 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 2-1 win over Fulham

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon as they lost to Sunderland by 3-1

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 2-1 win over Yeovil

Brandon Asante missed Ebbsfleet game against Notts Co

SPAIN

Joseph Aidoo made his full debut for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win over Valencia

Ghanaian youth defender Mohammed Salisu put up a mature performance for Real Valladollid who drew 1-1 with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish La Liga.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz against Angers which ended 3-0

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Grenoble

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they won 3-0 against Nancy

Rabiu Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Paris FC against AC Ajaccio

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Fiorentina on his debut in the Italian league against Napoli.

In the Serie B, Bright Gyamfi played the full throttle for Benevento as they drew against Pisa

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Bernard Tekpertey came off the bench and lasted 45 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf as they lost to Bayer Leverkusen by 3-1. Kassim Nuhu Adams warmed the bench in that game while Ampomah Opoku, Kelvin Ofori were not included in the match day squad

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they lost to Freiburg 3-1. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderborn

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was not included in the match day squad for Wehen as they drew 3-3 with Bochum

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy warm the bench for Wurzburger Kickers as they lost heavily to Braunschweig

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh saw 35 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna.

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil was impressive for Genk as they defeated Anderlecht by a lone goal. Dauda Mohammed missed the game for Anderlecht

Thomas Agyepong played the full throttle for Waasland-Beveren as they lost to Cercle Brugge by a lone goal

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St.Truiden as they drew against Waregem

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene saw 56 minutes of action for Beroe as they lost 2-1 to Tsarsko Salo

Mohammed Nasiru was on the bench for Levski Sofia against Lok. Plovdiv

CYPRUS

Akoto Benjamin saw 83 minutes of action for Doxa as they lost 2-0 to Omonia

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi warmed the bench for Pribram in their 4-0 win over Jablonec

FINLAND

Evans Mensah saw 80 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-0 win over Honka. Banahene Nasiru made a brief appearance for Honka

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor missed U Craiova game against Astra.

Regy Ofosu saw 65 minutes of action for Botosani

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam and Edmund Addo both played for Senica as they lost to Z.Moravce 3-1

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they thrashed Pochronie 4-0

Benson Anang featured for Zilina B as they lost against Kosice

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah lasted 74 minutes in the game for Kayesrispor as they drew 1-1 against Ankaragucu