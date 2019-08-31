Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Jordan Ayew powers Crystal Palace to victory as Ashimeru, Kudus, Albert Adomah score for respective clubs

The 2019/2020 season kicks off and Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom compiles the list of how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues.

Those who made the headlines this weekend are as follows:

Jordan Ayew. The Black Stars striker scored his second goal of the season as Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa

Kudus Mohammed scored the winner for Nordsjaelland as they defeated Hobro 2-1

Albert Adomah also scored over the weekend for Nottingham Forest as they drew against Preston

Majeed Ashimeru scored on his first start in a competitive match for Red Bull Salzburg in their 5-1 win

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew scored his second goal of the season for Crystal Palace as they pip Aston Villa at home.

Jeffrey Schlupp provided an assist as he lasted 83 minutes in the game

Christian Atsu saw 81 minutes of action for Newcastle United as they drew against Watford

Kevin Danso was red carded as Southampton held Man United to a draw at home

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Bournemouth

In the Championship, Albert Adomah scored for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw against Preston

Dede Ayew lasted 84 minutes in Swansea’s game against Leeds which ended 1-0

Andy Yiadom was substituted in the 65th minute as Reading lost to Charlton 2-0

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah saw 73 minutes of action for AFC Wimbledon as they drew against Wycombe

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 3-0 win over Sutton

Brandon Asante missed Ebbsfleet game against Aldershot

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 1-1 draw against Getafe

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they drew 1-1 against Sevilla

Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Real Valladollid as they lost 2-0 to Levante

In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena saw 79 minutes of action in their 1-0 win over Elche

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 against PSG

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for Le Havre as they won 3-0 against Caen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 defeat to Le Mans

ITALY

In the Serie B, Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench as Benevento won 4-1 against Cittadella

Emmanuel Gyasi saw 70 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-1 against Crotone

Moses Odjer was on the bench for Salernitana as they won 1-0 against Cosenza

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderborn

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi lasted 45 minutes for Wehen as they suffered a heavy defeat to Regensburg

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy warm the bench for Wurzburger Kickers as they lost to Zwickau

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh saw 62 minutes of action for Lask Linz as they lost to Wolfsberger by a lone goal

Majeed Ashimeru scored for Salzburg as they thumped Tirol 5-1. Felix Adjei featured for Tirol

BELGIUM

Thomas Agyepong saw 22 minutes of action for Waasland-Beveren in their 4-0 defeat at home to Charleroi

Eric Ocansey scored for Kortrijk as they drew 2-2 against Oostende

Jonah Osabutey lasted 90 minutes for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against KV Mechelen.

Abdul Nurudeen warmed the bench for Eupen as they lost 2-0 at home to St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah missed the game for St. Truiden

In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said, played the entire duration for Lokeren as they lost 2-0 to Leuven. Kamal Sowah saw 82 minutes of action for the losers

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene warmed the bench for Beroe as they lost 2-1 to Etar

CROATIA

Regan Obeng played the entire duration for Istra 1961 as they drew against Osijek

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi warmed the bench for Pribram as they lost to Plzen

DENMARK

Kudus Mohammed scored the winner for Nordsjaelland as they defeated Hobro 2-1

Ibrahim Sadiq, Isaac Atanga and Mumin Abdul played in the game

FINLAND

Ishmael Yartey and Isaac Shaze played for KPV Kokkola as they lost by a lone goal to Honka.

Gideon Baah played the entire duration for Honka whilst Nasiru Banahene warmed the bench for the winners

Baba Mensah and David Addy played for Illves as they lost to Inter Turku

Jude Arthur saw 77 minutes of action for SJK as they lost 3-1 to KuPS. Reuben Ayarna came off the bench to play for the winners

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman missed Portimonense game against Moreirense

Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Famalicao

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor missed U Craiova game against FC Voluntari

Regy Ofosu scored for Botosani as they drew 2-2 against Academica Clinceni

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against Vojvodina

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam and Edmund Addo both played for Senica as they lost to Zilina 5-0

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor as they lost 3-2 to Galatasaray

Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration for Rizespor as they drew 1-1 against Besiktas