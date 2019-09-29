Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Mensah, Ashimeru, Yiadom score for respective clubs as Partey picks up man of the match award in Madrid derby

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

Evans Mensah scored a brace for HJK in their 3-0 win over Mariehamn

Majeed Ashimeru was on the scoresheet as Slazburg defeated Austria Vienna 4-1

Andy Yiadom was an unlikely scorer for Reading as they drew against Swansea City

Thomas Partey had a decent game and was named man of the match in the Madrid derby which ended in a stalemate

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew saw 89 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Norwich. Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration for Palace

Kevin Danso warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Tottenham

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 14 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 3-2 against Stoke

Dede Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City as they drew against Reading

Andy Yiadom scored the equalizer for Reading in the game

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah picked a yellow card and lasted the entire duration for AFC Wimbledon as they lost to Peterborough

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost 2-0 to Barrow

SPAIN

Thomas Partey was adjudged man of the match in the Madrid derby as Atletico and Madrid game ended in a draw

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse

Enock Kwarteng played the entire duration for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was introduced in to the game for Le Havre in the 81st minute as they lost to Chateauroux

Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC as they lost 2-1 to Lens

Abdul Samed Salis was unused substitute for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Nancy

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Rodez

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan defeated Sampdoria 3-1

Alfred Duncan lasted 81 minutes for Sassuolo as they lost 4-1 to Atlanta

In the Serie B, Bright Adde played the full throttle for Juve Stabia as they lost to Cittadella

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Bayern Munich Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Wehen in their 2-0 win over Osnarbruck

In the Bundesliga III, Manfred Kwadwo made a brief appearance for Magdeburg in their 3-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru scored for Salzburg in their 4-1 win over Austria Vienna

Samuel Tetteh was not included in the match day squad of Lask Linz over the weekend

Felix Adjei played the full throttle for Tirol as they drew 2-2 against Wolfsburger

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil saw 23 minutes of action for Genk’s as they drew 3-3 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah missed the game

Jonathan Osabutey was substituted in the 80th minute for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Waregem. Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem

Godfred Donsah lasted 86 minutes in Cercle Brugge’s game against Eupen which they lost by a lone goal

Nana Asare lasted 90 minutes for Gent in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk. Eric Ocansey was introduced into the game from the bench

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah featured for Leuven as they won 2-1 against Beerschot

BULGARIA

Mohammed Nasiru warmed the bench for Levski Sofia in their 3-1 win over Botev Vrasta

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 72 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Varazdin

FINLAND

Anthony Annan was red carded as Inter Turku lost to Honka by a lone goal. Gideon Baah lasted the entire duration and Nasiru Banahene warmed the bench

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena Zvezda game against Macva

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine featured for Trencin as they drew against Sered

Sadam Sulley saw 64 minutes of action for Senica as they defeated Pohroine by a lone goal

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Rizespor as they lost heavily to Basaksehir

Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizilispor as they lost by a lone goal to Kasimpasa