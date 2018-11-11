Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Partey off the mark for Atlético Madrid; Schindler strikes double as Tetteh returns with a bang

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment update of how Ghanaian players featured for their various clubs across the globe on Friday and Saturday.

Here is our update on who played and those missing in action:

Thomas Partey proved his mettle once again for Atlético Madrid as he netted in the win against against Athletic Bilbao.

Samuel Tetteh returned from injury with a bang as he climbed off the bench to cap a superb performance with a goal.

Black Stars returnee, Jordan Ayew played full throttle for Crystal Palace. A feat he has struggled to achieve for a while now.

Christian Atsu also played a part in Newcastle United’s win over AFC Bournemouth. It was the Magpies second win of the season.

Lastly, Asamoah Gyan continued his bench warming role for Keyserispor in the loss against Galatasary.

ENGLAND

Huddersfield played a 1-1 draw with Wast Ham. German born Ghanaian Collin Quaner missed the game for Huddersfield through injury.

Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes while Jeffery Schlupp was a 67th minute substitute for Crystal Palace when they lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

Daniel Amartey was missing for Leicester due to injury when they played a goalless draw game with Burnley.

Newcastle United won the second week running by defeating Bournemouth 2-1. Christian Atsu cameoed for the victors.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah was booked for Aston Villa in their 3-0 win against Derby County.

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading FC when they drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town.

FA Cup: Harold Odametey played full throttle while Nana Owusu was brought on in the 54 minute for Maidenhead when they lost 4-0 to Portsmouth in the 1/128 stage of the FA Cup.

Kwesi Appiah led the attack for AFC Wimbledon when they pipped Haringay 1-0 in the 1/128 stage of the FA Cup.

Coventry City lost 3-2 to Walsall in the FA cup. Abu Ogogo played 70 minutes for the losers.

Nortei Nortey played the last 22 minutes for Dover Athletic when they were beaten 5-0 by Bury.

Alex Addai played 41 minutes for Cheltenham when they played goalless draw with Ebbsfleet Town.

Joe Dodoo was booked and was part of the scorers for Blackpool when they beat Exeter 3-2. Hiram Boateng was not part of the losing sides team.

Lincoln City beat Northampton 3-2. Bernard Mensah watched from the bench for the victors.

Nana Ofori Twumasi watched from the bench as his side Maidstone won 2-1 against Macclesfield. Kobby Arthur was also on the bench for the losers.

SPAIN

Emmanuel Boateng played full throttle and was booked for UD Levante when they lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad. Raphael Dwamena was not included in the losers team.

Thomas Partey grabbed a goal for Atletico Madrid as they rallied down to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2.

In the Segunda Division, Richard Boateng played 17 minutes for Real Oviedo when they lost 4-0 to Deportivo La Coruna.

ITALY

Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone Calcio in their 1-1 draw with AC Fiorentina.

In Serie B, Moses Odjer was not included in Salernitana’s team that piped Spezia 1-0. Emmanuel Gyasi was also absent in the losers squad.

Ascoli lost 3-2 to Padova at home. Bright Addae played 70 minutes for the losers.

Bright Gyamfi played full throttle for Benevento Calcio in their 2-2 draw with Carpi. He picked a booking.

In Serie C, Bismark Ngissah was a 49th minute substitute for Viteabese when they lost 1-0 to Matera.

GERMANY

Hans Nunoo Sarpei watched from the bench for VfL Stuttgart when they won 2-0 against Nuremberg.

Kasim Nuhu was benched for TSG Hoffenheim when they won 2-1 against Augsburg.

In Bundesliga 2, Kingsley Schindler bagged a brace for Holstein Kiel in their 4-4 draw with SC Paderborn 07. Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Bernard Tekpetey lasted 68 and 92 minutes respectively for Paderborn while Noah Awuku was left out of Kiel matchday squad.

Gideon Jung is back from injury but was not fit for selection as SV Hamburg defeated Aue 3-1 at away.

In Bundesliga 3, Steffan Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-0 loss to Uerdingen.

Phil-Ofosu Ayeh missed Hansa Rostock’s 4-1 win over Kaiserslautern through injury.

Manu Braydon played full throttle for Hallescher when the drew 1-1 with Munich 1860.

Joseph-Claud Gyau was not in Duisburg’s team that played a goalless draw with Sandhausen.

FRANCE

In Ligue 2, John Boye lasted the entire duration of the game and got booked for FC Metz when they won 2-1 against Chatearoux.

Grejohn Kyei scored and was booked for RC Lens but they lost 4-2 to Valenciennes. Emmanuel Ntim was an unused substitute for the losers.

Lawrence Ati Zigi watched from the as his side Sochaux lost 3-2 against Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah was left out of the victors matchday squad.

THE NETHERLANDS

Dutch born Ghanaian Leeroy Owusu played full throttle for Graafschap when they lost 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Jonathan Opoku provided an assist for VVV Venlo as they defeated Fortuna Sittard 3-2 at home.

In Eerste Divisie, Kelvin Luckassen cameoed for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Cambuur.

Rodney Antwi was introduced in the 73rd minute for Volendam in their 3-2 win over Maastricht. Asumah Abubakar was left out of the losers matchday squad.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was introduced in the second half and scored as LASK Linz thrashed Admira 5-1. Seth Painstil missed the game for the losers through injury.

In Bundesliga II, Reuben Acquah was not part of the FC Juniors squad that won 3-2 against Amstetten.

Paul Mensah played 81 minutes for Kapfenberg when they played a pulsating 2-2 draw SV Horn.

Reid lost 3-1 to BW Linz. Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for the losers. Samuel Oppong was not in the victors squad.

Asante Joseph-Junior watched from the bench as his side A.Klagenfurt lost 2-1 to Vorwats Steyr.

BELGIUM

William Owusu Acheampong was a 88th minute substitute for Royal Antwerp when they won 2-0 against Oostende. Daniel Opare missed the game for the victors through injury.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for Sint Truiden when thrashed Eric Ocansey’s Eupen 4-1. Ocansey was introduced in the 65th minute.

Opoku Ampomah played 90 minutes for Waasland Bevren when they lost 2-0 to Cercle Brugge. Kevin Appiah warmed the bench for the victors.

In Proximus League, Ernest Agyiri was on the score sheet for Tubize in their 2-0 win against Westerlo. Divine Naah was left out of the victors matchday squad.

Kamal Sowah missed OH Leuven 4-0 win over KSV Roeselare through injury.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu played 90 minutes for Septemvri Sofia when they lost 2-0 to Botev Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi came on in the 46th minute for CSKA Sofia when they won 3-0 against Bistrista.

Micheal Tawiah was not in the team for Vereya when they lost 1-0 to Etar.

BELARUS

Gideon Baah played full throttle and was booked for FC Gomel when they lost 2-0 to FC Minsk.

Seidu Yahaya played 90 minutes for Dinamo Minsk when they won 2-0 against Slutsk.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Joachim Adukor netted his debut goal for FK Sarajevo in their 2-2 draw with Zrijnski Mostar.

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Gorica when they piped Rudes 1-0.

Ahmed Said scored for Hajduk Split when they defeated Zapresic 3-0.

In the League 2, former WAFA youngster Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Sibenik in their 2-0 win over Varazdin.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh played 90 minutes for Sparta Prague when they won 3-1 against Karvina. Sharani Zuberu was not included in the victors match day squad.

DENMARK

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 2-0 win over Aarhus through injury.

GEORGIA

Issifu Lamptey played 77 minutes for Dila Gori when they piped Poti 1-0.

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong was a 59th minute substitute for Ferencvaros when they lost 1-0 to Haladas.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye played full throttle for Atlas FC in their goalless draw with Pachuca.

Joseph Martey Akrong played the entire duration of the game for Zacapetec in their 1-1 stalemate with Tampico Madero.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was left out of Portimonense squad that lost 2-0 at Moreirense.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes and was booked for Uni. Craiova 1948 in their 1-1 draw with Sepsi. Joseph Mensah was excluded from Sepsi’s matchday squad.

RUSSIA

Abdul Kadri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula when they beat Anzhi Makhachkala 2-0. Rabiu Mohammed missed the game for the losers due to injury.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh played for throttle for Dynamo Moscow when they played 0-0 with FK Rostov.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 1-0 defeat Aberdeen through injury.

In the Championship, Prince Buaben played 90 minutes and was booked for Falkirk FC when they defeated Dunfermline 1-0.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was between the sticks for Maritzburg United in their 2-2 draw with Highlands.

Richard KissI Boateng picked a booking but played 90 minutes for SuperSport United when they defeated Free State Stars 1-0.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh was substituted in the 63rd minute for Radnik when they lost 2-0 to Partizan Belgrade.

Samuel Affum was not part of Spartak Subotica’s team that drew 0-0 with Macva.

Red Star Belgrade thrashed Dinamo Vranje 3-0. Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the match for the victors through injury while Rashid Sumaila was left out of the victors squad.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina in their 2-0 win against Trencin. Osman Bukari came on in the 67th minute for the losers.

Patrick Asmah played full throttle for FK Senica when they defeated Podbrezova 4-2.

SWEDEN

Thomas Boakye was not included in the matchday team for Halmstad when they defeated Osters 4-1.

Enoch Kwakwa played full throttle for Falkenbergs when they lost 2-0 to GAIS.

Sadat Karim played 64 minutes for Landskroma BiOS when they lost 4-0 to Orgryte.

Lawson Sabah played full throttle and was booked for Linkoping City when they got thrashed 4-0 by Nykopings.

Emmanuel Yeboah played 81 minutes for Umea FC when they lost 2-1 to Rynninge

Isaac Shaze was not in Gefle’s team that drew 2-2 with AFC Eskilstuna.

SWITZERLAND

Kwadwo Duah cameoed for Servette in their impressive 3-1 win at Winterthur.

QATAR

John Benson played 66 minutes for Al Ahly Doha when the drew 1-1 with Al Rayan. Baba Barro cameoed for Ahly Doha.

Lawrence Quaye played 90 minutes for Umm-Salal when they lost 2-0 to Al Sailiya. George Kwesi enjoyed full throttle for the victors.

TURKEY

Muniru Sulley watched from the bench as his side Yeni Malatyaspor thrashed Trabzonspor 5-0. Caleb Ekuban came on to play 37 minutes for the losers.

Bernard Mensah played 86 minute and was booked for Keyserispor when they lost 3-0 to Galatasaray. Asamoah Gyan warmed the bench for the losers.