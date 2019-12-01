Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Schlupp scores first goal of the season for Crystal Palace as Kudus bags seventh goal of the season

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective leagues.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first league goal for Crystal Palace as they won 2-0 against Burnley on Saturday.

Kudus Mohammed scored his seventh goal of the season for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby, He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored Wehen in their 2-0 win over Numberg in the Bundesliga II

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Burnley. Jordan Ayew lasted 81 minutes for Palace in the game.

Christian Atsu registered an assist as Newcastle United drew with Man City

Kelvin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Watford which ended 2-1

In the Championship, Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City in their 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 3-1 win over Wigan

Albert Adomah saw 16 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they drew against Cardiff

SPAIN

Baba Iddrisu and Lumor featured for Mallorca in their 2-1 defeat to Betis.

Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

Mubarak Wakaso played 81 minutes for Alaves as they lost to Real Madrid 2-1

Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo as they drew against Mohammed Salisu’s Valladolid

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz as they drew with Nimes

Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s game against Reims

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed was unused substitute for Paris FC in their defeat to Nancy.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi climbed off the bench to play 60 minutes for Sochaux as they lost by a lone goal to Troyes

Ebenezer Assifuah missed Le Havre game against Rodez.

Abdul Samed Salis missed Clermont’s game against Niort.

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kevin-Prince Boateng came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fiorentina as they lost to Lecce by a lone goal

In the Serie B, Emmaunel Gyasi warmed the bench in Spezia’s game against Cosenza

Moses Odjer was unused substitute in the game for Salernitana against Ascoli which ended in a draw

Bright Gyamfi and Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Venezia

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 31 minutes of action for Paderborn as they lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig

Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they drew against Hoffenheim. Bernard Tekpetey played 59 minutes while Opoku Ampomah was unused substitute in the game.

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Dynamo Dresden

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored Wehen in their 2-0 win over Numberg

AUSTRIA

Flex Adjei played 90 minutes for Tirol as they lost to Sturm Graz by 5-1

Isaac Donkor was not included in the match day squad for Stum Graz

BELGIUM

Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury

Thomas Agyepong returned from injury to play 40 minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-0 defeat to Charleroi

Godfred Donsah played the entire duration for Cercle Brugge

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 1-0 win over Eupen

Jonathan Osabutey lasted 78 minutes for Mouscron as they lost to Club Brugge by 1-0.

Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to play 30 minutes for Genk in their 2-1 defeat to St.Truiden.

Samuel Asamoah and Elton Acolatse featured for St. Truiden

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 87 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Lokeren. Ahmed Said played 58 minutes for Lokeren

BULGARIA

Mohammed Nasiru made a brief appearance for Levksi Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Beroe

CROATIA

Obeng Regan lasted the entire duration for Istra 1961 in their 2-1 defeat to D.Zagreb

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh saw 79 minutes of action Sparta Prague in their 1-0 win over Pribram.

Emmanuel Antwi was on the bench for Pribram

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby. Ibrahim Sadiq, Abdul Mumin, Christopher Antwi featured for Nordsjaelland in the game. Isaac Atanga came off the bench to play a role.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman missed Portimonense game against Famalicao. Lawrence Ofori was unused substitute in the game for Famalicao.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade game against Vozdovac

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari missed Trencin game against Pohronie

Mohammed Lamine warmed the bench for Trencin

Edmund Addo featured for Senica as the drew against Z.Moravce

Emmanuel Mensah missed Michalovce game against Sered

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they won 3-1 against Konyaspor

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute in the game for Sivasspor against Kasimpasa

Afriyie Acquah played 78 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-3 draw against Genclerbirligi

