Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Tekpetey strikes again, Asante leads Phoenix Rising to USL playoffs semifinal as Amartey picks freak injury

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you first installment update of how Ghanaian players performed in abroad between Friday and Saturday.

There were some great performances from Ghanaian players who played on Friday and Saturday.

Bernard Tekpetey was on target again for SC Paderbon but it wasn’t enough to win them maximum points.

Bernard Kumordzi returned from a long suspension to warm the bench for Kortrijk in their stalemate with Cercle Brugge.

The weekend turned sour as Daniel Amartey suffered a horrific ankle injury in the dying embers of Leicester City draw with West Ham United.

Reuben Obodai gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey suffered a freak ankle injury for Leicester City when the played 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Fulham lost 3-0 to Bournemouth. Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi played 90 minutes. Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah also came back from injury to play full throttle for the losers

Newcastle are still struggling to record their first win of the season as they played a goalless draw with Southampton. Christian Atsu cameoed and was booked for them

Huddlesfield lost 3-0 to Watford. German-born Ghanaian forward Collin Quaner watched from the bench for the losers

In the Championship, Albert Adomah missed Aston Villa 1-0 defeat at QPR through injury.

Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration of the game for Reading FC when they lost 2-0 to Swansea.

In League One, AFC Wimbledon lost 2-0 to Luton. Kwesi Appiah played 65 minutes for the losers.

Abu Agogo cameoed for Coventry City when they win 2-1 against Doncaster Rovers.

Blackpool lost 3-2 to Fleetwood Town. Joe Dodoo was not included in their match day squad.

English born attacker Tarique Fosu was brought on for Charlton Athletic when they lost 1-0 to Rochdale

Macclesfield lost 1-0 to Cambridge United. Koby Arthur was not included in their match day team

Alex Addae watched from the bench for Cheltenham when they lost 2-0 to Stevenage.

Bernard Mensah watched from the as Lincoln City lost 1-0 to Colchester United.

Exeter City lost 2-1 to Forest Green. Hiram Boateng was not part of the losers match day team

English born Nortei Nortey played 65 minutes for Dover Athletic when they lost 2-1 to Braintree.

Maidenhead lost 6-0 to AFC Fylde. Harold Odametey played full throttle while Nana Owusu watched the humiliating defeat from the bench

Kwame Thomas cameoed for Solihull Moors when the beat Maidstone 3-1. Ofori Twumasi played 79 minutes for the losers

SPAIN

Emmanuel Boateng came on in the 64 minutes for UD Levante when they beat Leganes 2-0.

Thomas Partey warmed the bench for Atletico Madrid as they won 2-0 Real Sociedad.

In Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played full 90 minutes for Sporting Gijon when they played a goalless draw game with Córdoba.

Real Mallorca played a 2-2 draw with Las Palmsa. Mohammed Baba Iddrisu was absent from the former’s squad.

GERMANY

Mainz 05 lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich. Issah Abass did not make the Mainz match day team.

TSG Hoffenheim thrashed Stuttgart 4-0. Kasim Nuhu was not part of Hoffenheim’s match day squad.

In the Bundesliga 2, David Atanga was brought on in the 57th minute when Greuther Furth lost 2-0 to Darmstadt.

German born Ghanaians Opoku Aeron,Ambrosuis Stephan Kofi and Moritz Kwateng were all missing in action for Humberger SV when they piped Magdeburg 1-0. Manfred Osei Kwadwo cameoed for the losers.

Bernard Tepketey was on the scoresheet and was booked for SC Paderborn when they played a pulsating 3-3 draw with Sandhausen. Christian Adjei-Antwi came on in the 75th minute for the winners

Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 75 minutes for Hansa Rostock when they won 3-1 against Fortuna Koln. German born Ghanaian Anton-Leander Donkor was an unused substitute for the winners. Bernard Kyere was booked in the 57 minute and substituted in the 80th minute while Kevin Yeboah also cameoed for the losers.

Steffan Nkansah played 84 minutes Braunschweig when they lost 4-3 to VfL Osnabruck.

Daniel Kofi-Kyere played full throttle for SV Wehen when they played a goalless draw with Zwickau.

Marvin Menu Braydon played full throttle for Hallescher when they won 2-1 against Wurzburger Kickers.

Kelvin Weidlich played 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Jena.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris cameoed for Nantes when they 2-1 against Amiens.

In Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre when they won 2-1 against Lens. Grejohn Kyei was introduced at half time for the losers.

John Boye lasted full throttle for FC Metz in their goalless draw with Lorient.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux in their 3-0 home loss to Niort.

Emmanuel Ntim was left out of Valenciennes matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Nancy Lorraine.

ITALY

Afriyie Acquah played full throttle for Empoli when they lost 2-1 to champions Juventus.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Ascoli when they lost 1-0 to Livorno

Emmanuel Gyasi got booked in the 59th minute and was substituted in the 72nd minute for Spezia when they played a goalless draw game with Padova.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch-born Ghanaian Cody Gapko watched from the bench as his PSV Eindhoven side won 2-1 against Groningen.

Rodney Antwi played the entire duration for Volendam in their 3-0 win over Jong Ajax.

Asumah Abubakar cameoed for Maastricht in their 1-1 draw at Helmond.

Kevin Luckassen played 90 minutes for Almere City in their 1-0 defeat at FC Twente.

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Reuben Acquah was missing in action for FC Juniors when they lost 2-1 to Vorwarts Steyr.

Gideon Mensah played full throttle and was booked for Liefering when they lost 3-1 to Floridsdorfer.

Paul Mensah played full throttle scored and registered an assist for Kapfenberg when they won 2-0 against Neustadt.

BELGIUM

Nana Kwesi Asare was booked in the 80th minute when he captained Gent to a 2-1 win over Charleroi. Vadis Odjidja Ofoe was missing in Gents’ team

Bernard Kumordzi watched from the bench for Kortrijk as they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Cercle Brugge KSV.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for St. Truiden when they played a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge KV.

Devine Naah played full throttle while Earnest Agyiri warmed the bench for Tubize when they lost 3-2 to St. Gilloise.

BULGARIA

Derick Mensah warmed the bench when Dunav Ruse lost 3-2 to Cherno More.

Micheal Tawiah was not part of Vereya team that lost 7-0 to Levski Sofia

Edwin Gyasi cameoed for CSKA Sofia when they played a 1-1 draw with Beroe.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi cameoed for Privram when they were thrashed 5-0 by Opava.

Musah Ansuma was in the team for Vysehrad when they won 1-0 against Usti nad Orluci.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan played 90 minutes for Istra 1961 when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Osijek

FINLAND

Quincy Osei was substituted in the 46th minute for KTP when they lost 3-0 to KPV Kokkola.

Samba Silla was not included in the match day squad for Jaro when they lost 2-1 Haka.

Reuben Ayanna played full throttle for Kups when the won 2-1 against Mariehamn.

Anthony Annan played full throttle while Evans Mensah warmed the bench for HJK when they thrashed TPS 4-0.

GEORGIA

Issifu Lamptey warmed the bench for Dila Gori when they played a goalless draw game with Saburtalo Tbilisi.

HUNGARY

Defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong could not make the Ferencváros squad for their 4-1 win over DVTK.

MONTENEGRO

Alex Yamoah lated 61 minuetes Zeta when they piped OFK Titagrad 1-0.

NORWAY

Adam Larsen Kwarasey captained Valerenga when they lost 2-0 Stromagodset. Abu Mohammed was not in the losing side’s team

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor was absent for Zhetysu Taldykorgan when they played a a goalless draw with Atyrau.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle for Guimaraes when they played 1-1 with Braga. Henry Medariouse couldn’t play for Guimaraes due to injury.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full throttle for U Craiova 1948 when they won 3-0 against Astra Guigui.

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari was again left out of Trencin matchday squad when they got piped 1-0 by Ruzomberok.

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava when they lost 2-0 to Pedbrezova.

Sadam Sulley played full throttle for Michalovce when the won 2-1 against Dun. Streda.

Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina when the won 2-0 against Nitra

Patrick Asmah played 90 minutes and received a booking for Senica when they played a goalless game with Sered.

SLOVENIA

Dixon Afoakva played 67 minutes for Triglav when they lost 2-1 to Celje.

Eric Boakye watched from the bench as NK Olimpija Ljubljana won 2-1 against Maribor.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Wuthrich is still out injured and couldn’t play a part for Young Boys when they beat Sion 3-2

SWEDEN

Lawson Sabah warmed the bench for Linkoping City when they played a goalless draw with Karlsunds.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben lasted the entire duration of the game and was booked for Falkirk when they lost 2-0 to Queen Of South.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was between the sticks for Maritzburg United and was booked as the were piped 1-0 by Polokwane. Anas Mohammed didn’t make the victors match day squad.

Samuel Darpoh played 45 minutes for Amazulu but they lost 3-0 to Cape Town City. Nana Akosah-Bempah was not part of the victors squad.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh played the ladies 25 minutes for Rednik when they piped Cukaricki 1-0. Samuel Owusu played full throttle for the losers.

Zakaria Suraka played full throttle for Din. Vranje when they lost 2-0 to Vojvodina.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed returned from suspension to to play full 90 minutes for Anzi Makhachkala and received a booking but they lost 1-0 to FK Rostov.

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula when they played a 2-2 draw with Orenberg

QATAR

John Benson played full throttle for Al Ahli Doha when they thrashed Al-Sadd 4-1.

Mohammed Kasola played full throttle for Umm-Salal when they played a 1-1 draw with Al Shahaniya

USA Solomon Asante provided an assist for Phoenix Rising when they won 4-2 against Swope Park. Gladson Awako warmed the bench for the winners.